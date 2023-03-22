Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Abbie Ward has been part of the England side that has lost to New Zealand in the last two World Cup finals

England forward Abbie Ward has extended her contract at Bristol until the summer of 2024.

The 29-year-old lock, who has won 61 caps for England, started for the Red Roses in the last two World Cup finals.

She moved to Bristol from Harlequins in the summer 2021 after four years at the London club.

"It's fantastic news that Abbie is staying in Bear Country," Bristol head coach - and Ward's husband - Dave Ward told the club website. external-link

"She is not only one of the leading second rows in the world, but her leadership last season was pivotal to the club's success."

Bears' co-captain Ward said she is "yet to play" her best rugby and her new deal would help "elevate" her game.

"The programme as a whole and the standards we have set are world class and I feel I have the best support in place to be the ultimate professional.

"Last year was a real statement from the club and one we continue to build on."