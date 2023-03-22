Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Alex Waller has made more Premiership appearances than any other prop

Northampton Saints loose-head prop Alex Waller has agreed a new contract with the Premiership side.

The 33-year-old, who was born in the county, has made 349 appearances for the club and scored 25 tries.

His extra-time try sealed the Premiership title for Northampton in 2014 - and they also won the European Challenge Cup in the same season.

"I've always had the ambition to be a one-club man and to finish my career in a Saints shirt," he said.

"I'm enjoying every minute of my rugby at the moment, and I think that's showing on the pitch. I still feel like I've got a lot to contribute to this team, we're in a great place and I love being out there with the lads."

Waller played twice for England's second-string Saxons, but the closest he came to a full international cap was playing in a tour game in New Zealand in 2014 - and being on the bench against Barbarians the following year.

"The experience and leadership you get from a player like Alex is invaluable in the squad environment, he's an incredibly hard worker, an excellent role model and a very good rugby player to boot - he's exactly the kind of character you want in your team," said director of rugby Phil Dowson.

Only nine Northampton players have made more appearances for the club than Waller.

The exact length of his new deal has not been disclosed.

Meanwhile, back row Aaron Hinkley has left Franklin's Gardens by mutual consent. The 23-year-old made 19 appearances for the club.