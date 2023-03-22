Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Mackenzie Carson (right) on her Canada debut in 2018

TikTok Women's Six Nations - England v Scotland Venue: Kingston Park, Newcastle Date: Saturday, 25 March Kick-off: 16:45 GMT Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website & app; listen on BBC Radio 5 Live & BBC Sounds; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app.

In 2018, Mackenzie Carson made her international debut for Canada against England. Now, she is preparing to start for the Red Roses in the Women's Six Nations.

The 24-year-old prop has benefitted from World Rugby's birthright transfer rule, which allows qualified players to switch countries if they have spent at least three years away from international rugby.

Carson qualifies through her English mother and has made the England cut thanks to the unavailability of the side's usual starters.

Head coach Simon Middleton says his team is down to the "bare bones" at loose-head prop for Saturday's Six Nations opener against Scotland.

Hannah Botterman is injured and Vickii Cornborough is missing the tournament for personal reasons. On the other side of the front row, tight-head Laura Keates is injured too and Shaunagh Brown has retired.

So Carson, an increasingly impressive force at Premier 15s champions Saracens, has stepped up.

"It's been a bit of a whirlwind," she tells BBC Sport.

"Playing for England is something everyone dreams of doing. My path to getting here has been a bit unconventional.

"The last couple of years since I moved here and started playing in the Prem, it's been an aspiration of mine and it's pretty amazing to be able to get the opportunity to do it finally."

In the same year she made her debut for Canada, Carson moved to England and joined Saracens in 2019 after a stint at Bristol.

As well as Carson, the uncapped Liz Crake and Kelsey Clifford are set to benefit from England's prop drought as they await their debut on the bench on Saturday.

"I've always been of the mindset that it doesn't really matter how you get it, it's just take the opportunity and run with it, " Carson says.

"I think it's quite a unique situation in terms of the injuries. We're all really excited to get going."