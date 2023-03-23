Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Ross Moriarty has been at Dragons since 2018

Head coach Dai Flanagan is optimistic Wales back-row Ross Moriarty will stay with Dragons.

Flanagan says Moriarty, 28, has been offered a new deal with his current agreement set to expire at the end of the season.

Dragons have made contract offers to 12 players who are due to become free agents this summer, while others have been told they will not be given deals.

"There will be news very soon, I am very sure," Flanagan said.

"We have offered 12 verbal contracts, we have offered an email which gives them the terms and conditions and we have offered the contract on paper, and we haven't had one player say no.

"There are 12 players we have offered contracts to who it is extremely important we keep to build continuity, and the language they are all using has been very positive. I am very confident."

Wales' four regions have been cleared to begin re-signing players after agreeing new standard form contracts with the Professional Rugby Board .

A new long-term funding framework with the Welsh Rugby Union is yet to be formally agreed and the four sides - Dragons, Cardiff, Ospreys and Scarlets - are facing reduced budgets for next season.

Flanagan says Dragons will be forced to release some players as a result of financial restrictions.

"Ideally there are players we would have liked to keep if we could fit them into the budget," he added.

"We are going to be light in some positions. We haven't been able to offer them contracts - they have known for a while."

Moriarty, who has 54 Wales caps and toured with the British and Irish Lions in 2017, has been linked with a move to French side Bayonne.

But Flanagan says the former Gloucester player will benefit from staying in Wales as he bids to earn an international recall.

"My conversations with Ross have been extremely positive," Flanagan said.

"I think he knows and believes in the way he's been treated here.

"Everyone has had to take the financial package that's out there. A player's money is important, but sometimes environment is important.

"He still harbours massive ambitions to play for Wales. Even though he can do that if he leaves Wales, he knows his best opportunity to perform best at the national level is to stay in Wales and that's what we can provide for him."

Moriarty is set to feature when Dragons play their first game in three weeks at Ospreys on Saturday (13:00 GMT).

Wales lock Will Rowlands also has a chance of being involved having returned to full training after four months out with a shoulder injury.

Dragons have only two United Rugby Championship games to come this season after the Ospreys trip, while they face Glasgow Warriors in the European Challenge Cup on 1 April.

"We just need to make sure we don't limp out of this season," Flanagan said.

"In general it's been a turbulent time and we have just got to make sure we are focused on what we can control.

"We need to be the best version of ourselves for the next four - hopefully more - games."