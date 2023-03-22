Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Aoife Doyle is part of Ireland's back three alongside Six Nations debutants Meabh Deely and Natasja Behan

Women's Six Nations - Wales v Ireland Venue: Cardiff Arms Park, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 25 March Kick-off: 14:15 GMT

Ulster's 18-year-old prop Sadhbh McGrath will make her Ireland debut in Saturday's Six Nations opener against Wales in Cardiff.

Leinster's Niamh O'Dowd is also set earn her international bow having been named among the replacements.

There are Six Nations debuts for Meabh Deely, Aoife Dalton and Natasja Behan in the backline.

However, Edel McMahon and Aoife Wafer have been ruled out of the tournament due to injury.

McGrath has earned a spot in the Ireland front row alongside Neve Jones and Linda Djougang having impressed head coach Greg McWilliams with her performances for the Combined Provinces in the recent Celtic Challenge competition.

Deely, Dalton and Behan are selected in the backline having made their debuts in Ireland's Test series in Japan last summer.

Deely, Behan and Aoife Doyle make up the back three while Dalton partners Enya Breen in midfield.

Nichola Fryday captains the side from the second row alongside Sam Monaghan, who impressed for Ireland during the 2022 tournament.

"The start of a championship campaign is always an exciting time and we come into this weekend ready to get to task against a strong Welsh side," said McWilliams.

"We have had a good block of preparation and this is the start of the next chapter on our journey, which we started as a group in Japan last summer."

Ireland, who finished fourth last season, are without a number of key players due to Sevens commitments, including Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe, Beibhinn Parsons, Eve Higgins and Lucy Mulhall.

Ireland fell to Wales in last year's opener, losing 27-19 in Dublin.

Ireland: Meabh Deely; Aoife Doyle, Aoife Dalton, Enya Breen, Natasja Behan; Nicole Cronin, Molly Scuffil-McCabe; Sadhbh McGrath, Neve Jones, Linda Djougang; Nichola Fryday (capt), Sam Monaghan; Dorothy Wall, Maeve Og O'Leary, Brittany Hogan.

Replacements: Deirbhile Nic a Bhaird, Niamh O'Dowd, Christy Haney, Jo Brown, Grace Moore, Hannah O'Connor, Dannah O'Brien, Vicky Irwin.