Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Lewis Gjaltema has started four Premiership matches for Harlequins this season

Harlequins scrum-half Lewis Gjaltema has signed a new contract with the Premiership club.

The 25-year-old New Zealander will stay in London for a fourth season after agreeing new terms.

He joined Quins from New Zealand side North Harbour in the summer of 2020 and has made 25 appearances.

"Lewis is an incredibly diligent player and we're delighted he's re-signed with Quins," Harlequins head coach Tabai Matson told the club website.

"He is building his experience at this level and has played well in all the opportunities he's been given. We know he can take his game to another level and look forward to his progress in the coming years."