Bradley Roberts and Aaron Wainwright both played in Wales final Six Nations game against France

URC: Ospreys v Dragons Venue: Swansea.com Stadium, Swansea Date: Saturday, 25 March Kick-off: 13:00 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Sport website and app. Report and highlights BBC Sport website and app. Highlights on Scrum V, Sunday, BBC Two Wales and online, Sunday, 26 March from 18:00 GMT and later on demand .

Ospreys recall 100 plus-capped Wales internationals Alun Wyn Jones and George North for Saturday's United Rugby Championship derby against Dragons.

Wales Six Nations squad members Kieran Williams and Sam Parry also start as Ospreys make three changes.

Forwards Bradley Roberts and Aaron Wainwright are back from Wales duty on the Dragons bench.

The visitors make eight personnel changes and two positional switches.

Ross Moriarty moves to blind-side flanker with number eight Ollie Griffiths and captain Harrison Keddie returning to the back row.

Locks Sean Lonsdale and George Nott make an all-new second row from their 20-22 defeat to Connacht, with hooker Elliot Dee and tight-head prop Lloyd Fairbrother coming into the front row.

Behind the pack Jordan Williams replaces Jared Rosser on the right wing, with Sio Tompkinson back at outside centre. The New Zealander's return sees Steff Hughes switch to inside centre in place of Max Clark.

For Ospreys, North replaces Keelan Giles on the left wing, while Jack Walsh takes over the 10 jersey from Stephen Myler.

The one change to the starting pack from the 20-21 loss to Benetton is Jones for fellow Wales squad member Rhys Davies, who drops to the bench having been released from Wales camp to start the previous game earlier this month.

Hooker Dewi Lake who was forced out of Six Nations contention by injury returns among the Ospreys replacements alongside fellow international front-row Gareth Thomas.

Ospreys head into round 16 of the 18 match United Rugby Championship regular season nine points adrift of the play-off places and four points behind Cardiff in the race for the Welsh Shield and its accompanying European Champions Cup spot.

Dragons, bottom but one in the table, have only pride to play for.

Ospreys head coach Toby Booth said: "The Dragons have been playing better rugby than their last few results suggest, and they beat us when we faced them at Rodney Parade.

"We've had a good couple of weeks in preparation for this game, this is a great opportunity for us to get back to winning ways and set the record straight."

Dragons head coach Dai Flanagan said: "It's exciting to be back playing after a stop-start spell, and the fact it is a derby has put a spring in everyone's step this week.

"There is also a bit of edge because the Ospreys put a lot of points on us down there at the end of last season."

Ospreys: Iestyn Hopkins; Luke Morgan, Owen Watkin, Keiran Williams, George North; Jack Walsh, Reuben Morgan-Williams; Nicky Smith (capt), Sam Parry, Tom Botha, Huw Sutton, Alun Wyn Jones, Dan Lydiate, Ethan Roots, Morgan Morris

Replacements: Dewi Lake, Gareth Thomas, Ben Warren, Rhys Davies, Harri Deaves, Matthew Aubrey, Luke Scully, Michael Collins.

Dragons: Angus O'Brien; Jordan Williams, Sio Tomkinson, Steff Hughes, Ashton Hewitt; Will Reed, Rhodri Williams; Rhodri Jones, Elliot Dee, Lloyd Fairbrother, Sean Lonsdale, George Nott, Ross Moriarty, Harri Keddie (capt), Ollie Griffiths.

Replacements: Bradley Roberts, Aki Seiuli, Chris Coleman, Huw Taylor, Aaron Waainwright, Taine Basham, Lewis Jones, Max Clark

Referee: Jaco Peyper (SARU)

Assistant referees: Adam Jones & Aaron Parry (WRU)

TMO: Marius Jonker (SARU)