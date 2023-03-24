Beibhinn Parsons (left) and Amee Leigh Murphy Crowe (right) are unavailable because of being involved in Ireland's Sevens set-up

Women's Six Nations - Wales v Ireland Venue: Cardiff Arms Park, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 25 March Kick-off: 14:15 GMT Coverage: Watch on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app; listen Radio 5 Sports Extra

The missing sevens players from Ireland's Women's Six Nations squad "is the elephant in the room", says head coach Greg McWilliams.

McWilliams is without backs Beibhinn Parsons and Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe as Ireland's sevens team looks to qualify for the Paris Olympics next year.

Ireland begin their Six Nations campaign away to Wales at Cardiff Arms Park on Saturday.

"Wherever we finish in the Six Nations is where we deserve to be," he added.

Of the team that faced Wales in the reverse fixture in last year's Six Nations, Murphy Crowe, Parsons, Eve Higgins and Lucy Mulhall are all missing because of sevens action in Hong Kong.

Stacey Flood also featured in last year's Six Nations and is an integral player for Ireland's sevens team.

"Let's talk about the elephant in the room. We don't have sevens players, but I can get a true reflection of where we stand heading into next year," McWilliams added.

"If it is not good enough then that starts with me, I'll own it.

"If it goes in a good direction and we manage to pick up good results and our processes get better, I'll be delighted.

"We'll know where we stand on Saturday and we'll know where we stand at the end of the Six Nations."

'Wales will be a good test'

This year's edition of the tournament is the first time Ireland have professional contracts in the Six Nations and McWilliams says "it's a bit unknown" as to how they will stack up against other nations.

"Certainly between the staff and the players, we have a group of people who are working really hard. We believe that we are well prepared for this game but so are Wales.

"Wales beat us last year at home and they got to the quarter-finals of the World Cup, so they have had a big chunk of time as a group.

"There's no doubting it is going to be a tough encounter. No matter what happens we will know where we are with this group.

"The evolution of professional rugby and having players in the full-time environment, and then the English-based players that join us, we can see there is an improvement in their general understanding and their technical skills."

McWilliams has handed a debut to Ulster prop Sadhbh McGrath and he says he is "very excited" to see the 18-year-old Donegal youngster play in an Irish jersey.

"I travelled to the Irish under-18s game in Scotland last year and I got the chance to watch her, and a few other players, play," he added.

"We brought in Sadhbh from the inter-pros into the Celtic Challenge and she is a very, very talented player with a big ceiling.

"We are really impressed with her diligence, her ability and her skill. We are so excited to see her play.

"I'm really proud of Sadhbh, her dad Mick and the whole family. It is a big day for them and I'm looking forward to seeing what she has."