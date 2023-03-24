Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Impossible to over-hype importance of vote - Walker

Welsh rugby boss Nigel Walker believes the future of the game in Wales is on the line this weekend.

More than 280 clubs are set to meet at the extraordinary general meeting (EGM) in Port Talbot on Sunday.

They will vote on plans to modernise the way the game is run following a series of scandals that have rocked the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU).

And Walker, the governing body's acting chief executive, fears the game could "disappear" without change.

"At stake is the future of Welsh rugby," Walker told BBC Wales Sport.

"We've been through a torrid time over the last six or seven weeks.

"If we don't make the governance changes we've advocated, then Welsh rugby will be in danger of disappearing because we simply need to come into line with modern-day business practice."

The WRU wants to "modernise" its 12-strong board to include more independent members and more women.

It says more specialist skills will make the the running of the game more dynamic and, ultimately, make the business more profitable.

The money generated at the elite end bankrolls the game all the way down to the community level.

The governing body also wants to redress a gender imbalance following damaging allegations of sexism and misogyny, raised in a BBC Wales investigation, as well as further claims of racism and homophobia.

Walker's predecessor Steve Phillips resigned following a barrage of criticism of the WRU's handling of those allegations.

And Walker admitted major sponsors could also walk away from Welsh rugby.

"If the vote goes the wrong way and we're not able to change, then I'm sure many would consider whether they want to be involved in Welsh rugby," he said.

"We've had some interesting conversations where they have been pretty frank about what they have heard and seen over the last six or seven weeks and the changes that need to take place for us to be the sort of organisation they want to be associated with."

However, some clubs feel backed into a corner by such a doomsday scenario.

The plans needs the backing of 75% of the 282 voting member clubs who may be reluctant to see the number of members who they choose to sit on the board halved. Hence previous attempts at similar changes failed in both 2018 and 2022.

'Confident not complacent'

Walker believes this time, the resolution has a big enough groundswell of support to be passed.

"I'm confident but not complacent," he said.

"The reaction from clubs up and down the country has been different this time.

"We have explained the rationale for the changes and people were eager to challenge us, which was only right.

"There have been differences of opinion on how we should change.

"[But] people who care about Welsh rugby at the clubs, regions, players, officials, staff, all recognise that we need to change and modernise."

Gareth Davies and Rob Butcher both resigned as chairman following those previous failed ballots.

This time chairman Ieuan Evans is actively campaigning for an independent candidate to replace him.

Walker refused to speculate on his own future should the resolution fall.

"We would be in a very difficult place with a no-vote on Sunday," he said.

"However, we will use every hour until that vote to get the right result and I don't even want to think about not getting the decision."

