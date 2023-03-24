Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Johnny Williams last started a game for Scarlets against Munster in October 2022

United Rugby Championship: Scarlets v Sharks Venue: Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli Date: Saturday, 25 March Kick-off: 17:00 GMT Coverage: Live on S4C and via iPlayer. Match report and highlights on the BBC Sport website and app. Highlights on Scrum V, Sunday, BBC Two Wales and online, Sunday, 26 March from 18:00 GMT and later on demand .

Johnny Williams will start his first game for Scarlets in almost seven months against Sharks in the United Rugby Championship on Saturday.

Wales centre Williams is one of four changes having returned from injury off the bench against Munster this month.

Scrum-half Gareth Davies and wing Ryan Conbeer return, as does prop Javan Sebastian.

Kieran Hardy, on the bench, is the only Scarlets player returning from Wales' Six Nations camp for the game.

Fellow internationals Ken Owens, Wyn Jones, Rhys Patchell and Leigh Halfpenny all remain absent.

Sebastian returns from Scotland duty in the front row, with the pack otherwise unchanged.

However, head coach Dwayne Peel has had to reshuffle his back-line after full-back Johnny McNicholl was injured in the thrilling 13-try defeat in Cork at the start of the month.

Tom Rogers swaps 14 for the 15 jersey with Steff Evans moving to right wing and Conbeer coming in on the left, either side of centres Williams and Joe Roberts.

Flanker Aaron Shingler, out since January, also returns and is named among the replacements.

South Africa captain Siya Kolisi will lead the Sharks, with an all-Springbok front row of Ox Nche, Bongi Mbonambi and Thomas du Toit.

SA Rugby player of the year Eben Etzebeth starts in the second row, Jaden Hendrikse and Curwin Bosch at half-back, Lukhanyo Am at centre and Makazole Mapimpi on the left wing.

After 15 rounds of the 18-match regular season Scarlets are five points behind Cardiff in the race for the Welsh Shield and a Champions Cup spot.

Sharks are seventh in the table occupying one of the play-off spots.

"The Sharks are coming over with some world-renowned players so we know it is going to be a big challenge, but the boys are raring to go," said Peel.

"Whenever you play South African sides, regardless of what names are on the team-sheet, you know you have to reach a level of physicality, be error free and also be able to put pressure on them."

Scarlets: Tom Rogers; Steff Evans, Joe Roberts, Johnny Williams, Ryan Conbeer; Sam Costelow, Gareth Davies; Kemsley Mathias, Shaun Evans, Javan Sebastian, Vaea Fifita, Sam Lousi, Josh Macleod (capt), Dan Davis, Sione Kalamafoni.

Replacements: Taylor Davies, Steff Thomas, Sam Wainwright, Morgan Jones, Aaron Shingler, Kieran Hardy, Dan Jones, Ioan Nicholas.

Sharks: Boeta Chamberlain; Werner Kok, Lukhanyo Am, Rohan Janse van Rensburg, Makazole Mapimpi; Curwin Bosch, Jaden Hendrikse; Ox Nche, Bongi Mbonambi, Thomas du Toit, Eben Etzebeth, Emile van Heerden, Siya Kolisi (capt), Vincent Tshituka, Phepsi Buthelezi.

Replacements: Kerron van Vuurren, Ntuthuko Mchunu, Carlu Sadie, Gerbrandt Grobler, Sikhumbuzo Notshe, Grant Williams, Ben Tapuai, Thaakir Abrahams

Referee: Eoghan Cross (IRFU)

Assistant referees: Ian Davies & Jason Griffiths (WRU)

TMO: Leo Colgan (IRFU)