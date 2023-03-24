Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Julian Montoya and Hanro Liebenberg started Leicester Tigers' Premiership Grand Final win last season

Julian Montoya has said he continues to rely on Hanro Liebenberg's leadership after splitting Leicester Tigers' captaincy with the South African.

Tigers have won all four matches since Montoya became "matchday captain".

Boss Richard Wigglesworth has said Liebenberg is still Tigers skipper, despite taking the role away from the back-rower for games he is involved in.

"It's not about an individual, it's about a team of leaders," said Montoya.

"Hanro is club captain so I rely on him a lot. I have a lot of experience around me."

Liebenberg and hooker Montoya have played major roles in restoring Tigers as a Premiership force.

They were recruited when the club was battling to avoid relegation in the recent past, and started Tigers' Grand Final win against Saracens at Twickenham last season.

Montoya, who has scored three tries in his past two appearances, says his new role alongside Liebenberg is a "big honour and big responsibility".

"We want the best for the team," he told BBC Radio Leicester in the lead-up to Saturday's game against Bristol Bears.

"We have a really good relationship - nothing has changed since I have become captain on matchday.

"The leaders we have around us are great too, so when you have that focus the rest is easy.

"I am authentic, trying to be myself, and that's why I'm grateful for the players, staff and fans to trust in me. I'm trying to do the best I can."