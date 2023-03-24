Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Robert Baloucoune has been out of action since early January because of a hamstring injury

United Rugby Championship - Ulster v Bulls Venue: Kingspan Stadium, Belfast Date: Saturday, 25 March Kick-off: 19:35 GMT Coverage: Watch on BBC Two NI & BBC iPlayer; report and highlights on the BBC Sport website

Duane Vermeulen and Robert Baloucoune return to the Ulster team for Saturday's United Rugby Championship game against the Bulls in Belfast.

The duo's inclusion are among four changes from the win over Cardiff for the game which sees third-placed Ulster facing the sixth-placed Bulls.

Vermeulen's return to the back row sees Marcus Rea dropping to the bench.

Wing Baloucoune take over from Ben Moxham with Andy Warwick and Tom Stewart drafted into the front row.

Warwick replaces Rory Sutherland at prop with hooker Stewart in for Rob Herring, who scored Ireland's final try against England last weekend after being introduced as a replacement.

With Iain Henderson ruled out after suffering a broken arm in the Six Nations win over Scotland, Vermeulen will captain Ulster on Saturday.

The Bulls include star Springboks backs Canaan Moodie and Kurt Lee Arendse as they attempt to arrest a run of three straight defeats in the competition while ex-South Africa internationals Bismarck du Plessis and Morne Steyn are named in the replacements.

Baloucoune has been out of action for Ulster since early January because of a hamstring injury.

Nathan Doak is again preferred to John Cooney at scrum-half with Billy Burns, Michael Lowry, James Hume, Stewart Moore and Jacob Stockdale also retaining their starting roles in the backs.

Kieran Treadwell remains in the second row after coming on as a replacement for Ireland last weekend.

Ulster will be hoping to maintain their good form against South African opposition so far this season after they earned away wins over the Lions and Sharks and also beat the Stormers at Kingspan Stadium in January.

Ulster: Lowry; Balocoune, Hume, Moore, Stockdale; Burns, Doak; Warwick, Stewart, Toomaga-Allen; Treadwell, Carter; McCann, Timoney, Vermeulen (capt).

Replacements: Andrew, O'Sullivan, Milasinovich, O'Connor, Sheridan, Marcus Rea, Cooney, Postlethwaite.

Bulls: Arendse; Moodie, Hendricks, Vorster, Kriel; Smith, Burger; Steenekamp, Grobbelaar, Smith; Vermaak, Nortje (capt); Van Staden, Brink, Louw.

Replacements: Matanzima, Du Plessis, Klopper, Swanepoel, Steenkamp, Papier, Steyn, Gans