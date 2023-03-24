Danny Care (left) has played 89 times for England while Alex Lozowski (right) has lined up five times for his country

Saracens' Alex Lozowski hopes fellow ex-football prospect Danny Care will not show much of his "footballing ability" for Harlequins on Saturday.

Lozowski was an academy player at Chelsea, while Care was part of the Sheffield Wednesday system.

Saturday's Premiership derby is being staged at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

"Care's been showing off his footballing skills for years in the Premiership and certainly again this year," Lozowski told BBC Radio London.

"I was alright. I was part of a team [at Chelsea] for a while but I've never threatened making it or anything like that.

"I spoke to Danny about this before and it's sort of a running joke amongst blokes like him and me - sort of saying that we are just failed footballers really who have had to take rugby as a second option to have a career.

"Danny's been one of Quins' stand-out players again and hopefully we won't see too much of that footballing ability at the weekend from a Sarries point of view."

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is expected to be close to a sell-out for the Premiership fixture between Saracens and Harlequins on Saturday

Saracens are six points clear of Sale at the top of the Premiership table as they prepare to face their London rivals.

For Quins and 36-year-old Care, who has played 89 times for England, it has been a much tougher campaign. They have won seven games and hold eighth spot, but remain in contention for a top-four finish.

Following the Six Nations, versatile back Lozowski is aware the run-in could hit Saracens hard if they allow their focus to slip.

"It's sort of arrived at this point quite quickly and it sneaks up on you a little bit," he added.

"It's always like this every year after the Six Nations, you get back and then it looks like you're going down the finishing straight.

"So we know now that every game on the way in is an important one and [there are] big games all the way.

"Starting this weekend, hopefully we get off to a good start, getting all our players back and getting that cohesion going again.

"It can be hopefully the start of a good run-in for us to end the season."

Lozowskis earn their Spurs

There is also an added bonus for Lozowski on Saturday in that he is a lifelong Spurs fan.

The 29-year-old, who has played five times for England, said following the Premier League club this season has been a rollercoaster for his family.

"It's an unbelievable stadium. Being a Spurs fan, I've been there a few times to watch them play," he added.

"I am a fan but it's probably harder for my uncles and my dad who are probably more die-hard than I am.

"Our family have been Spurs fans for generations and not many have seen us win anything over all those years.

"It looks like it's going to be another season just like that this season, too.

"It's not always easy, but we'll keep sticking by and just hope that we are still in fourth place and if we can hang on to that then we could call that success, I suppose."