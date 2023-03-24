Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Neath-born Tiaan Thomas-Wheeler made his Ospreys debut in 2018

Ospreys centre Tiaan Thomas-Wheeler has signed for Japanese side Toyota Shokki Shuttles.

The 23-year-old has played just four times for the Ospreys this season.

The former Wales Under-20 international has found it difficult to get games ahead of Wales players George North, Owen Watkin and Joe Hawkins and Welsh squad member Kieran Williams.

Wales lock forwards Jake Ball and Cory Hill, and centre Hadleigh Parkes, are currently playing in Japan.