Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Alun Wyn Jones has played 158 internationals for Wales and 12 Tests for the British and Irish Lions

Head coach Toby Booth says Alun Wyn Jones will have gone out on a high if he has played his last Ospreys home game in Swansea.

Jones, 37, clapped the crowd in Swansea after he was replaced in the second half in the 37-18 win against Dragons.

Jones made his Ospreys debut in 2005 and Booth praised his impact.

"If that ends up being his last game, he certainly has signed off at the Swansea.com Stadium in style because he was outstanding," said Booth.

The world's most-capped player will be 38 in September and is hoping to play in a fifth World Cup in France later this year.

This was Ospreys' last home United Rugby Championship game in Swansea this season, with a trip to face Edinburgh and a match against Cardiff at the Principality Stadium on 22 April completing their regular league campaign.

Jones' contract with the region runs out at the end of the 2022-23 campaign and he would need to sign a new deal to carry on next season.

"Everybody was probably making their own assumptions about Al [clapping the crowd]," added Booth.

"He was very good today. He was physical in the loose. The thing with Al is he brings the mentality of the team to a different level because he leads by example.

"He is epitomised by how he defends and he turned over two defensive mauls on his own - the unseen stuff.

"He has made a career out of doing the unseen work really well and we treasure that."

This is Jones' 18th season with Ospreys and his first game for the region was the inaugural rugby match played at the stadium against Leinster in September 2005.

Jones is the region's record appearance holder with 265 games under his belt for Ospreys.

When asked whether he hopes Jones will be playing for Ospreys next season, Booth added: "That's a decision more for him than for us and we will get to that.

"As you can imagine, contract cycles are very sensitive stuff at the moment and it's about people's careers. So respectfully that will be a decision for him."

Booth compared Jones' impact with that made by Argentina football star Lionel Messi at Barcelona.

"The word legend is bandied about a lot," said Booth.

"You look at Messi at Barcelona and the impact he has had.

"Alun Wyn Jones is the 'Messi of the Ospreys' because he has been a bloke who has been there from the very start.

"He is still here and performing at the highest level, still an international rugby player and probably going to a World Cup and the most-capped international of all time. Those things don't happen by accident.

"I have not come across many players like him in my time. You get competitive and quality players but the ability to continually compete and drive yourself with your own performances at such a standard is rare.

"I can probably name those on one hand in my 20 years of coaching."

Booth's sentiments were echoed by Dragons coach Dai Flanagan.

"I played with Alun Wyn for Wales Under-16s, Under-18s, Under-19s and Under-21s and also had a couple of seasons at the Ospreys with him," added Flanagan.

"He's a superhuman, isn't he? He's one of the most competitive men you'll ever meet. He's first to every race, first to everything in training.

"But he's always on the money in how he manages himself and that's why he's managed to play for so long. His family can be really proud of him.

"The Ospreys region can be proud of how they've managed him over the years. I feel fortunate to have played with someone like him."

Meanwhile, Nicky Smith has been linked with a move away from Ospreys, but Booth suggested he expects the Wales prop to stay.

Ospreys will have captain Justin Tipuric, half-backs Rhys Webb and Owen Williams and lock Adam Beard back for the Heineken Champions Cup last-16 game against Saracens on Sunday, 2 April.

Wales wing Alex Cuthbert has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a foot stress fracture and joins Jac Morgan and Scott Baldwin on the sidelines.

Wales fly-half Gareth Anscombe has returned to training but is not expected to be fit to face Saracens.