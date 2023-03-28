Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Peter Thomas was one of the longest-serving chairmen in professional European club rugby

Former Cardiff chairman and businessman Peter Thomas has died aged 79.

Thomas played for Cardiff RFC in the 1960s and returned to help run the club before its 2003 transition to one of Wales' regions.

Thomas first invested in the club in 1994 and was chairman for 22 years before stepping down in 2018.

Cardiff said Thomas "remained fiercely loyal and active in club matters until the very end and leaves a lasting legacy at Cardiff Arms Park".

In a statement, the region said Thomas, their life president, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday with his family by his side.

He had been diagnosed with lung cancer in 2021.

Thomas' association with Cardiff spanned more than six decades.

A former hooker, he played 11 times for the club before becoming one of the powerbrokers in the game in Wales during his spell as chairman.

Thomas brought some of the biggest names in the game to the Arms Park including Jonathan Davies, Iestyn Harris and Jonah Lomu.

"Cardiff Rugby are saddened to announce the passing of life president, Peter Thomas CBE," the region's statement said.

"Thomas is survived by his wife Babs, four children Holly, Deborah, Steph and Rhod, and nine grandchildren.

"A full obituary and tributes will be issued in due course and Cardiff Rugby ask that both the public and media respect the privacy of the Thomas family at this difficult time."

During his off-field involvement at the Arms Park, Cardiff reached the inaugural 1996 Heineken Champions Cup final, in which they lost 21-18 to Toulouse.

They also twice won Europe's second-tier Challenge Cup, beating Toulon 28-21 in 2010 and edging Gloucester 31-30 eight years later.

In 2009 Cardiff also won the now-defunct Anglo-Welsh Cup, comprehensively beating Gloucester 50-12 at Twickenham.

Thomas stood down as Cardiff chairman in November 2018 - writing off debts of more than £11m as he did so - but remained a board member and benefactor.

During his era as an influential figure in the game, Welsh rugby has often been beset by disputes and financial troubles at the top level.

Cardiff joined Swansea in 1998-99 for what became dubbed as Welsh rugby's "rebel season" when they played England's top-tier teams.

Welsh rugby's transition from clubs to regions at elite level took place in 2003 with Cardiff Blues formed as a region - a name that changed to Cardiff Rugby from the 2021-22 season.

His father Thomas Stanley Thomas, known as Stan, launched Thomas Pies in the 1950s, selling sausage rolls, pies and pasties around the south Wales valleys.

Peter's brother, Sir Stanley Thomas, is also a businessman with strong rugby connections, having backed their hometown club Merthyr in the Welsh Premiership in recent seasons.

By 1976, the family company had moved to its current base in Bedwas, Caerphilly, when it became known as Peter's Pies.

After their father's retirement in 1986, Peter Thomas and brother Stanley took over. They made their first fortune when they sold the business for £75m in 1988.