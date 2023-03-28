Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Ulster used frost covers and heaters in attempts to preserve the playing surface

Ulster will not face a sanction for the relocation of their Heineken Champions Cup group game against La Rochelle in December.

The match on 17 December was moved to Dublin's Aviva Stadium due to a frozen pitch at the Kingspan Stadium in Belfast.

The decision was made by competition organisers the night before the game.

European Professional Club Rugby has carried out a review and said "no further action will be taken".

"EPCR has carried out a review into the circumstances surrounding the relocation of the Heineken Champions Cup round two match between Ulster Rugby and Stade Rochelais," the governing body said in a statement.

"Ulster Rugby and EPCR are fully committed to improving the overall management of any similar situation which may arise in the future and no further action will be taken by EPCR .

"EPCR and Ulster Rugby will be making no further comment."

Ulster Rugby chief executive Jonny Petrie said the morning after the decision was made that the venue being switched from their home ground to Dublin would cost the province about £700,000.

The pitch at the Kingspan had been frozen during the week of the game, but Petrie said it was "playable" on the Saturday morning.

He claimed the EPCR should have either waited until Saturday morning to make a call or have put the match, which Ulster lost 36-29, back to Sunday.