Stuart Hogg: Scotland full-back to retire from rugby after World Cup

Scotland and Exeter full-back Stuart Hogg has announced his intention to retire from rugby after the World Cup in France this autumn.

Hogg, who turns 31 in June, recently earned his 100th cap and has scored 171 international points.

Having signed his first professional deal with Glasgow Warriors in 2011, Hogg said a "new career beckons".

"I don't feel my body can achieve the standards that I set myself for much longer," he explained.

"I've always wanted to finish at the top end of the game. After the tournament, a new career beckons and I will attack it in the same manner as I play the game."

Hogg made his Scotland debut during the 2012 Six Nations and was selected for the British and Irish Lions on three successive occasions (2013, 2017 and 2021).

His 2017 tour was cut short by a facial fracture, but in 2021 he gained two Lions Test caps against South Africa.

Hogg is aiming for his third World Cup, having played in all five matches in 2015 and in three of the four games Scotland were involved in four years later.

"I couldn't have asked for any more," he said of his career, which included the Pro12 title with Glasgow in 2014-15 and a Premiership and European Champions Cup double with Exeter in 2019-20.

"Rugby has allowed me to meet some incredible characters, make lifelong friends, travel the world and be part of some unbelievable experiences that I will cherish forever.

"Knowing what lies ahead, I have a real hunger to play the best, most enjoyable rugby of my career, finishing the season strongly with Exeter Chiefs before attacking the opportunity we, as a nation, have in France."

  • Comment posted by Gatlands Ghostee, today at 14:11

    Top player, sad to see him retire & wish him all the best

  • Comment posted by Weird Superman, today at 14:10

    Never rated him anyway. Scotland will be better off without him.

  • Comment posted by Big Dunc, today at 14:10

    Sorry to see you go wee man. Always a place for you here at Forest Green!

  • Comment posted by neilkd21, today at 14:08

    Enjoy retirement, from a bok fan. On his day was one of the best 15's around, great to watch. Thought he had a bit left in him but Good to see a player taking the step when he feels the body isn't up to it.

  • Comment posted by Ian Pratley, today at 14:07

    Disappointing to see him go, its was great to watch you play
    you leave the jersey in a better place
    Good luck

    • Reply posted by NeilT, today at 14:11

      NeilT replied:
      He certainly does leave the jersey in a better place - on somebody else's back.

  • Comment posted by AMc, today at 14:07

    Great player and character of the game, as so many in the game of Rugby are.
    But it's a tough and often brutal game that's only got more tough in recent years.
    What the heart wants is not always what the body can do.

    Looking forward to a great world cup, all teams all countries all players.

  • Comment posted by TheReturnofAnglophone, today at 14:06

    A standout player in his generation. Surprised he's going a little young but there may be any number of underlying physical reasons to call it a day.

    His moments of genius have been matched with a few moments of pure comedy such as being upbraided by Nigel Owen for taking a dive..."we don't do that in rugby!" Never to be forgotten.

    Wish him well in the world cup and in his new career!

  • Comment posted by DanLauraH, today at 14:05

    One of the best (if not the best) northern hemisphere fullbacks of his generation, a real pleasure to watch when he’s on form.
    A real shame to see him go but he’s served Scotland and the Lions well.

  • Comment posted by stuart forsyth, today at 14:05

    Fabulous rugby player and all round good guy. Honest to a fault. The kind of guy you'd love to be around both on and off the park. Thanks for the great moments you gave Scotland Hoggy. All the best for the next stage of your career.

  • Comment posted by James, today at 14:04

    Always a joy to watch him play. Glad he gets to walk while Scotland are on a high aswell

  • Comment posted by MissJones, today at 14:04

    Imagine being able to retire at 31!! Lol

  • Comment posted by NeilT, today at 14:04

    Hopefully he will dedicate some of his retirement to finding a new brain.

    • Reply posted by runtime, today at 14:08

      runtime replied:
      How’s your own search going ?

  • Comment posted by madcat100, today at 14:04

    Good riddance to a non tackling full back.

    • Reply posted by Warriorscot, today at 14:05

      Warriorscot replied:
      Stay classy

  • Comment posted by Pantheon, today at 14:03

    Shocked but explains some of his recent performances as clearly suffering from some really bad injurires.Fond memories of many many scintillating performances both for Glasgow and Scotland.One of our all-time greats Thanks Hoggy.

  • Comment posted by Fraser, today at 14:02

    Hopefully somebody can talk him out of it! Still has a few years left at the top!

  • Comment posted by greggs, today at 14:02

    One more Lions Tour maybe!!

    • Reply posted by NeilT, today at 14:04

      NeilT replied:
      Please no.

