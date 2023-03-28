Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Gwen Crabb had only just returned from a broken leg before her latest injury

Wales lock Gwen Crabb has been ruled out of the rest of the Six Nations with a knee injury sustained in their opening victory over Ireland.

The 23-year-old was forced off early on in Saturday's 31-5 win and will play no further part in the championship.

It is a cruel blow for the Gloucester-Hartpury player, who had only just returned to action from a fractured fibula in December.

Wales face Scotland in Edinburgh on Saturday in their second match.

Against Ireland, head coach Ioan Cunningham switched flanker Georgia Evans to lock after Crabb's departure, with Sioned Harries coming on at number eight and Bethan Lewis moving to flanker.

