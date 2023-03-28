Women's Six Nations: Scotland v Wales Venue: The DAM Health Stadium, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 1 April Time: 17:30 BST Coverage: Watch live on the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website and app, and follow live text commentary

Lana Skeldon expects to "see a very different Scotland team" against Wales on Saturday as they seek to end their 10-match losing streak.

The Scots opened their Women's Six Nations campaign with a 58-7 defeat at the hands of England last weekend.

They are hoping to register their first victory since defeating Columbia in February 2022.

"We know it's going to be a battle but we're up for it," hooker Skeldon told the BBC Scotland Rugby Podcast.

"I love playing against Wales, it's always really physical, it's always close. Hopefully this week we can go out and execute what we're trying to do and turn that result around and get it in our favour because I think we deserve it.

"I think you'll see a very different Scotland team this weekend."

The Scots are looking to avenge two painful losses to Wales in 2022. Skeldon scored as Scotland built a commanding 19-7 lead when the sides met in last season's tournament in Cardiff, only to go down 24-19 after a Welsh comeback.

Defeat in their World Cup encounter in October was even more agonising for the Scots as Keira Bevan kicked an 84th-minute penalty to seal an 18-15 win for Wales as Bryan Easson's side exited at the pool stage.

Skeldon, 29, says a big focus for the team has been developing the mental belief to turn these narrow defeats into victories.

"One thing we're working on at the minute is that belief," she said. "Belief in ourselves as individuals and as a group. You're starting to see it, it's definitely coming. We are good enough, it's just us believing it.

"We've been in a learning phase for a while. We've had a similar squad for a few years and I feel we're getting to that point where we really understand each other. These close results, ultimately it's about seeing the full 80 minutes out.

"We've previously had patches of games where we've been outstanding, we take our foot off the pedal then we come again. What we're trying to do now is complete the 80-minute performance."

