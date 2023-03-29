Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Ireland back Enya Breen will miss the remainder of the Women's Six Nations with a knee injury sustained in last weekend's opening 31-5 defeat by Wales.

After medical assessments this week, Breen has had a procedure which will keep her sidelined for Ireland's remaining four matches in the series.

Backs Leah Tarpey and Kayla Waldron are also unavailable for selection for Saturday's game with France in Dublin.

Both were selected as part of Ireland's extended Six Nations squad.

Ireland head coach Greg McWilliams has called up Anna McGann, who made her Test debut against Wales last March, for this weekend's match at Musgrave Park.

The Ireland matchday squad will be named at 13:00 BST on Thursday.