Sioned Harries scored Wales third try after coming on as an early replacement for Gwen Crabb against Ireland

Women's Six Nations: Scotland v Wales Venue: The DAM Health Stadium, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 1 April Kick-off: 17:30 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Two Wales, iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app; BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

Wales head coach Ioan Cunningham has made one personnel and two positional switches for Saturday's second Six Nations game in Scotland.

With lock Gwen Crabb ruled out for the remainder of the tournament by a knee injury, Georgia Evans switches from flanker to the second row.

Sioned Harries is the one new face from the five-try win over Ireland, coming in at number eight.

Bethan Lewis switches to blindside flanker to make way for Harries.

"This team deserves the opportunity to build on the performance against Ireland for what we know will be a tough challenge away in Scotland," said Cunningham.

"We have been forced into one change due to Gwen Crabb's injury and the coaches, players and staff are all incredibly disappointed for her after she worked so hard to get back on the field.

"Gwen will get all the support she needs from us and I know she will be back."

Crabb was forced to leave the field after just six minutes with her side already 5-0 ahead and was replaced by 70-cap Harries as Wales cruised to a comfortable bonus-point win over Ireland in front of a record home crowd of 4,962.

Scrum-half Keira Bevan, who scored Wales second try last Saturday, will win her 50th cap in Edinburgh as Cunningham sticks with an unchanged back division.

"While it was one of the best performances we have produced as a team in Cardiff there are plenty of areas to improve on," he added.

"We have worked on those facets all week.

"The bonus point win showed we can score tries and that is one of the areas we have targeted to improve on in this campaign.

"To score those tries will give us real confidence in the way we want to play and attack."

Scotland began their Six Nations campaign with a humbling 58-7 defeat to England in Newcastle their 10th successive defeat.

That includes a narrow Rugby World Cup defeat in New Zealand in October 2022 when Bevan kicked an 84th-minute penalty to clinch an 18-15 win for Wales in their opening group match.

Scotland: TBC

Wales: C Keight; L Neumann, H Jones (capt), K Lake, C Williams-Morris; E Snowsill, K Bevan; G Pyrs, K Jones, S Tuipulotu, A Fleming, G Evans, B Lewis, A Callender, S Harries

Replacements: C Phillips, C Hope, C Hale, N John, K Williams, F Lewis, L George, H Bluck

Match officials

Referee: Maggie Cogger-Orr (New Zealand)

Assistants: Beatrice Benvenuti & Maria Pacifico (Italy)

TMO: Leo Colgan (Ireland)