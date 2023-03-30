Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Harrison Keddie made his senior Dragons debut in 2016

Dragons have agreed new contracts with seven players including Elliot Dee, Harrison Keddie and Lloyd Fairbrother.

The deals are the first to be finalised by any of the four Welsh regions after they were cleared to begin re-signing players earlier this month.

The signing of contracts had been on hold because of financial issues in Welsh rugby.

Dragons will reveal the four other players who have signed deals throughout Thursday.

Wales hooker Dee, 29, has made 141 senior appearances since coming through the ranks at Dragons.

Fellow academy product and Keddie, who plays in the back row, has played 107 Dragons times for the region, with head coach Dai Flanagan describing his 26-year-old captain as the best non-international player he has worked with.

Prop Fairbrother, 31, has made 162 Dragons appearances since joining from Exeter Chiefs in 2014.

Dragons not specified the length of contracts the players have signed.

Flanagan revealed last week that Dragons had offered new contracts to 12 players, including Wales forward Ross Moriarty.

More to follow.