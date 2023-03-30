Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

England's Freddie Steward and Scotland's Duhan van der Merwe will be in action at Mattioli Woods Welford Road

Leicester Tigers have made six changes to the side that will face Edinburgh in the Heineken European Champions Cup round of 16 on Friday.

England pair Freddie Steward and Jack van Poortvliet join Guy Porter in the backs, while James Cronin, Dan Cole and Tommy Reffell all return in the pack.

Edinburgh make five changes as they welcome back Scotland quartet Pierre Schoeman, Jamie Ritchie, Hamish Watson and Duhan van der Merwe.

Prop WP Nel is the only other change.

Full-back Steward and scrum-half Van Poortvliet both came off the bench during Tigers' Premiership win over Bristol last weekend.

Former England full-back Mike Brown, who started against Bristol, is not named in the squad. The 37-year-old signed a new contract with the club this week and is set to remain at Welford Road beyond this season after initially signing a short-term deal in January.

Meanwhile, Edinburgh head coach Mike Blair said his players will "relish" facing the English champions.

"Heineken Champions Cup knockout rugby, Friday night lights and a packed out Welford Road - these are the occasions you truly relish as a player and it's a privilege to lead this club into our biggest game of the season," said Blair.

"Some of Edinburgh's biggest moments have come on the European stage and we understand how significant this match is to everyone connected to the club - fans, sponsors, players and staff alike.

"It will be a brilliant moment kick-starting the Heineken Champions Round of 16 tomorrow night, going up against the English champions on their home patch. We're hugely excited for the opportunity to represent the city at such a historic ground."

Teams

Leicester Tigers: Steward; Watson, Porter, Gopperth, Potter; Pollard, Van Poortvliet; Cronin, Montoya (c), Cole, Martin, Henderson, Liebenberg, Reffell, Cracknell.

Replacements: Clare, West, Heyes, Synman, Wiese, Wolstenholme, Atkinson, Kelly.

Edinburgh: Boffelli; Graham, Bennett, Lang, Van der Merwe; Kinghorn, Pyrgos; Schoeman, McInally, Nel, Skinner, Gilchrist (co-captain), Ritchie (co-captain), Watson, Mata.

Replacements: Cherry, Venter, De Bruin, Sykes, Crosbie, Vellacott, Hutchison, Hoyland.