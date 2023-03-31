Ospreys have already beaten the reigning English and French champions this season

Ospreys captain Justin Tipuric has described Welsh rugby's decline in Europe as "crazy" and fears the chances of success could become even slimmer.

Ospreys face Saracens on Sunday aiming to reach the Champions Cup quarter-finals for the first time in 13 years.

They have already proved the surprise package of this season's competition.

But with severe budget cuts and significant reductions in squad sizes, Tipuric knows the challenge for Welsh regions is only set to get harder.

Alun Wyn Jones, Gareth Anscombe and Dan Lydiate are among those out of contract at the Ospreys this summer and looking increasingly unlikely to carry on.

"Of course the task is going to be a lot harder next season when you don't have bigger or more competitive squads," said Tipuric.

"It's crazy when you look at the players we have available for this weekend and what it could look like next year.

"It's going to be a lot tougher for sure, especially when you look at the teams we could come up against. That's the biggest thing, when those squads are really strong in terms of squads and salaries and we are weakening."

Few have experienced that weakening in Welsh regional ambition in Europe as closely as Tipuric.

He makes his 199th appearance for the region at StoneX Stadium on Sunday, a far cry from when he made his debut in a star-studded Ospreys squad in 2009.

Then the club boasted so many British & Irish Lions and internationals that it had provided 13 of the Wales team that won the Grand Slam a year earlier.

"Years ago when I was coming through, the aim of the club then was not just to be in the knockout stages but to win it," said the 33-year-old.

"That's how much things have changed over the past ten or so years for Welsh rugby, which is crazy."

Tipuric would watch from the sidelines at first, as an Ospreys back-row of All Blacks Marty Holah and Jerry Collins and Wales captain Ryan Jones repeatedly lifted the Celtic League title and reached three Heineken Cup quarter-finals in a row. The fact they never made a semi-final would be one of club rugby's enigmas.

Tipuric scored his first senior try against Bath in November 2009 - in only his second appearance

In the following 13 years only Cardiff (2012) and Scarlets (2018) have gone as far in Europe's elite club competition.

Now there is a begrudging acceptance that Sunday represents Welsh rugby's last chance to make the final eight - for some time at least.

Ospreys will be significant underdogs against the English Premiership leaders but they have revelled in being this season's surprise package.

They beat both the reigning French champions Montpellier, twice, and English champions Leicester, away, in the group stage. Their 'reward' for those exploits is facing three-time European champions Saracens.

"The group stage was probably some of the most enjoyable rugby we've played for a while," said Tipuric.

"We hadn't started the season well and everyone was writing us off, but that's when we were at our most dangerous.

"It seems a tough draw to now be going up against one of the best teams in the world and few will give us a chance.

"That makes my life easier before games when people are writing us off. Being Welsh we love being underdogs and we'll come out fighting."