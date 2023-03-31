Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Veteran fly-half Billy Twelvetrees will lead Gloucester's attack against La Rochelle

Heineken Champions Cup: La Rochelle v Gloucester Venue: Stade Marcel-Deflandre, La Rochelle Date: Saturday, 1 April Kick-off: 17:30 BST Coverage: Live match commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

Gloucester make three changes to the side narrowly beaten by Newcastle for their Heineken Champions Cup last-16 tie at defending champions La Rochelle.

Billy Twelvetrees starts at fly-half, while Mayco Vivas makes his first club start at prop and academy graduate Jack Clement is named at number eight.

Seb Atkinson, who signed a new deal with the Premiership club this week, retains his place at inside centre.

Wing Jules Favre will make his 100th appearance for the French side.

France number eight Gregory Alldritt will captain the hosts, while Jonathan Danty will play at 12 after impressing for Les Blues in the Six Nations.

La Rochelle are one of three sides who have won all four of their games in this season's competition.

Gloucester are struggling in ninth in the Premiership table and reached the knockout stages by finishing eighth from Pool A - the final qualification spot.

Teams

Gloucester: Carreras; Rees-Zammit, Harris, Atkinson, Thorley; Twelvetrees, Varney; Vivas, Blake, Gotovtsev, Clarke, Alemanno, Ackermann, Ludlow (c), Clement.

Replacements: Walker, Elrington, Ford-Robinson, Jordan, Thomas, Morgan, Chapman, May

La Rochelle: Dulin; Thomas, Rhule, Danty, Favre; Hastoy, Kerr-Barlow; Sclavi, Bourgarit, Atonio, Lavault, Skelton, Dillane, Botia, Alldritt (c).

Replacements: Lespiaucq, Wardi, Colombe Reazel, Sazy, Tanga, Boudehent, Berjon, Reus.