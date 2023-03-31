Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

McCloskey will partner James Hume at centre for Ulster

Heineken Champions Cup last-16 - Leinster v Ulster Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Saturday, 1 April Kick-off: 17:30 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Ulster, BBC Radio Foyle, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website

Ireland internationals Rob Herring and Stuart McCloskey return to the Ulster team for Saturday's Heineken Champions Cup knockout game away to Leinster.

Captain Alan O'Connor, Tom O'Toole and Rory Sutherland are also back in with Tom Stewart on the bench despite scoring three tries last week.

As expected, Ross Byrne replaces injured Leinster captain Johnny Sexton at fly-half for the Dublin encounter.

Injury concerns Garry Ringrose and Caelan Doris did not make their squad.

The winners of Saturday's match at the Aviva Stadium will face Leicester Tigers or Edinburgh in the quarter-finals of the European competition the following week.

Iain Henderson and Marty Moore are both unavailable for Ulster, with captain Henderson picking up another injury while on Six Nations duty with Ireland.

James Ryan will captain Leinster in the absence of Sexton, who looks set to miss the rest of the season after undergoing groin surgery, with 14 of Ireland's Grand Slam winners back in the matchday squad.

Tadhg Furlong makes his first European appearance of the season with Jimmy O'Brien and Robbie Henshaw forming the centre partnership for the first time.

Ulster: (Lowry, Baloucoune, Hume, McCloskey, Stockdale, Burns, Doak; Sutherland, Herring, O'Toole, O'Connor, Treadwell, McCann, Timoney, Vermeulen.

Replacements: Stewart, O'Sullivan, Toomaga-Allen, Sheridan, Rea, Cooney, Moore, Moxham.

Leinster: Keenan, Larmour, O'Brien, Henshaw, Lowe, Byrne, Gibson-Park; Porter, Sheehan, Furlong, Molony, Ryan, Baird, van der Flier, Conan.

Replacements: McKee, Healy, Ala'alatoa, Jenkins, Penny, McGrath, Byrne, Frawley.