Rory Jennings has featured nine times for London Irish in the Premiership this season

London Irish back Rory Jennings has signed a new contract with the Premiership club.

The 27-year-old has made 24 appearances for the Exiles since joining from French side Clermont Auvergne in 2021.

Jennings is predominantly a fly-half, but has recently been playing at inside centre for Irish.

"Rory is a brilliant character, both on and off the field, and has become a key figure in our squad," director of rugby Declan Kidney told the club website. external-link

"His development since his arrival has been great and we look forward to seeing him continue to make his mark."

The club, fourth in the Premiership, have not disclosed the length of Jennings' new deal.