England captain Owen Farrell limped off during Saracens' Premiership win over Harlequins last weekend

England captain Owen Farrell has been passed fit to lead Saracens in the Heineken Champions Cup last-16 match against Ospreys.

The fly-half limped off in the Premiership win over Harlequins but is named in an unchanged Saracens side.

Ospreys make six changes including the return of Wales internationals Justin Tipuric, Rhys Webb, Owen Williams and Tomas Francis.

Gareth Anscombe is named on the bench after a four-month absence.

Fly-half Anscombe has been missing since damaging a shoulder playing for Wales against Australia in November 2022.

Saracens: Goode; Malins, Lozowski, Tompkins, Maitland; Farrell (capt), Ivan Zyl; M Vunipola, George, Riccioni, Itoje, Tizard, Christie, Earl, B Vunipola.

Replacements: Woolstencroft, Mawi, Clarey, Isiekwe, Wray, A Davies, Taylor, Lewington.

Ospreys: Collins; North, Watkin, K Williams, L Morgan; O Williams, Webb; Smith, Parry, Francis, Beard, Alun Wyn Jones, Roots, Tipuric (capt), M Morris.

Replacements: Lake, G Thomas, Botha, R Davies, Lydiate, Morgan-Williams, Anscombe, Hopkins.