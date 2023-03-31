Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Zoe Heeley scores for Llandaff North Women against Bonymaen in the 2022 Welsh Women's Cup final

Welsh women's 2023 domestic rugby's finals are being held on Saturday, 1 April with Cup, Plate and Bowl up for grabs.

The competitions are now split by league with the Cup designed for the highest level - Welsh Premiership - in which Llandaff North RFC take on Pontyclun Falcons (19:30 BST).

Merched Clwb Rygbi Cymry Caerdydd (MCRCC) face Haverfordwest Ladies in the day's third tier Bowl opener (13:00 BST).

Burry Port and Whitland will contest the Plate (15:15 BST).

'Frustrating' fixture clash with Scotland v Wales

Sandwiched between the two final games, Wales will be in action in the Women's Six Nations against Scotland in Edinburgh (17:30 BST).

Some players have expressed their frustrations that they are unable to watch former team-mates who will be playing in the biggest domestic game in Wales.

Scotland v Wales will be shown on the big screen at Principality Stadium in between the Plate and Cup finals for the fans, but those preparing for their will not be able to watch.

Nia Jones has two teams playing on finals day. She combines her player/coach role at MCRCC with coaching responsibilities at Llandaff North.

After several recent games were cancelled, playing at Welsh rugby's showpiece venue will be welcome

"The rain definitely hasn't helped us in the last few weeks. It hasn't been the best preparation in terms of game time, I think it was for or five weeks ago that we had our last game," said Jones.

Llandaff North are trying to retain their crown after a 2021-22 league and cup double, but currently have a fight on their hands to retain both with Saturday's opponents Pontyclun three points clear at the top of the Premiership.

Jones added: "If I'm honest I don't know which way it'll go because the teams are so close. I think tensions are going to be very high between the two teams because there's a lot on the line."

Pontyclun are boosted by the return of former Rugby League captain Shaunni Davies who spent nearly two years out due to injury. -Link if relevant to Shaunni Davies story

They can also call on second-rower Charlie Mundy who has been released from the Wales international squad.

In the plate, Burry Port can call upon Wales squad member Jenna De Vera who lines up in the centres with Mari Jenkins who's twin sister Rhian is at fullback and father Rob is the team manager. For Whitland, New Zealand born triathlete Rebecca Swainson lines up at blindside flanker in a match between 3rd and 4th in the Championship.

Cup teams

Llandaff North RFC Women: A Ruck; Z Heeley, M Philpott, C Meyrick, C Turner; J Jones, J Gibbons; S Waugh, E Preece, C Pritchard, R Breen, B Jones-Crabtree K Philpott (capt), C Ballett, K Ward.

Replacements: J Evans, M Jenkins, T Paine, R Foley, S Young, T Harte, B Chuta, L Roberts.

Pontyclun Falcons RFC: L Burnell; N Tinman, S Peters, S Davies, R Taylor; B Jones, K Deeks (capt); J Dix, L Read, T Finnegan, C Mundy, N Moore, J Pritchard, M Bowen-Oaten, K Jenkins.

Replacements: T Semenoff, Smith, Cuming, Williams, M Dixon, Thomas, E Michael, S Ledsam.

Plate teams

Burry Port: R Jenkins; C Roberts, J De Vera, M Jenkins, A George; R Wassermann, K Evans (capt); C Giannini, A Uddin, C Reardon, S Marsh, F Jones, D Perego, F Jones, C Bowen.

Replacements: A Phillips, E Jones, J Pidgeon, H Raintion, N-M Viggers, D Mugabe, D Thomas.

Whitland RFC: M Griffiths; D Lawrence, M Williams, C Morley, L Coombes; C Davies, C Williams; L Ford, A Morgan, N Davies, M Bowen, L Ebsworth, R Swainson, S Windsor (co-capt), N Walsh (co-capt)

Replacements: B Williams, K James, J Jones, H Parry, H Rowsell, K Haycocks, E Griffiths, M Davies.

Bowl teams

MCRCC: M Jones; H Snuggs, L Stewart, J Pryce, S Longland; L Baker, G Cummings; M Daniel, B Kenure, E Davies, L Cox, C Parry, M Rees, M Williams, A Hopkins.

Replacements: E Haywood, J Dowers, G Wren, N Jones, L Satterly, L Marsh, Z Tudur, C Walters.

Haverfordwest Ladies: R Swift; T Richards, E Sturley, M Davies, P Lewis; E Williams, E Summons (capt); J Williams, H Thomas, E Busch, L French, Jana Neumann, E Carrington, M Pugh-Thomas, S Lawrence.

Replacements: N Thomas, K Allen, C Selby, D Foster, B Osborne, J James, E Hull, A Manning.