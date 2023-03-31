Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Ospreys have signed former Wales Under-20s wing Harri Doel as cover for injured Alex Cuthbert until the end of the season.

Wales and British and Irish Lions wing Cuthbert was ruled out of his nation's final two 2023 Six Nations games by a foot injury.

Doel was among the players cast adrift when Worcester Warriors' demise took place in England this season.

He has since played for Llandovery in the Welsh Premiership.

Worcester signed England-qualified Doel from Scarlets for the start of 2021-22.