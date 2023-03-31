Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Jasper Wiese scored the game's only try within 12 minutes of coming off the bench

Jasper Wiese produced a "full-blooded" display in the Heineken Champions Cup win over Edinburgh, said Leicester head coach Richard Wigglesworth.

Wiese came off the bench to win the man-of-the-match award after scoring the only try of the game in the 16-6 win at Mattioli Woods Welford Road.

Wigglesworth said the South African did not "sulk" after being named among the replacements.

"That performance was the mark of the man," Wigglesworth told BBC Sport.

Wiese, introduced at half-time as an injury replacement for Olly Cracknell, turned the game in his side's favour within 12 minutes of entering the fray.

The hard-running number eight claimed a loose ball and powered over Jamie Ritchie before twinkle-toeing his way over the whitewash with the touchline for close company.

Wigglesworth added: "It was 'I'll show you.' He just wants to go on and add for Leicester Tigers in that full-blooded commitment Jasper brings."

Asked about Wiese's reaction to the news he would drop to the bench from the side that beat Bristol in their last outing, Wigglesworth said: "He was good and he accepted it.

"The reasons were clear and he was fine. I asked him if he could come on and add and he nodded his head. You always get a fully committed team player. He couldn't be any better for the environment and to coach."

Leicester will be hoping for a similar display from Wiese next weekend when they travel to face either Leinster or Ulster in the quarter-finals.