Heineken Champions Cup: Stormers 32-28 Harlequins - South African side reach last eight

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Stormers' Seabelo Senatla carries the ball against Harlequins
Stormers scored five tries in the win over Harlequins
Heineken Champions Cup: Stormers v Harlequins
Stormers (17) 32
Tries: Fourie 2, Kitshoff, Willemse, Engelbrecht Cons: Libbok 2 Pen: Libbock
Harlequins (7) 28
Tries: Dombrandt 2, Esterhuizen, Marchant Cons: Smith 4

The Stormers reached the Heineken Champions Cup quarter-finals for the first time despite three late Harlequins tries in Cape Town.

In a blistering start, the hosts' Deon Fourie and Alex Dombrandt of Quins exchanged tries before Steven Kitshoff re-established Stormers' lead.

Fourie doubled his tally before Damian Willemse's finish and a Willie Engelbrecht score added the gloss.

Dombrandt, Andre Esterhuizen and Joe Marchant scored late consolations.

Stormers will visit either Exeter or Montpellier in the last eight.

Quarter-final draw (7-9 April)
Exeter Chiefs/Montpellier v Stormers
La Rochelle/Gloucester v Saracens/Ospreys
Leinster/Ulster v Leicester Tigers
Toulouse/Bulls v Sharks

Quins toil in heat before late fightback

If Harlequins were already feeling the heat in Cape Town, it intensified with less than a minute on the clock when Fourie finished off a flowing team move after clever hands from Hacjivah Dayimani.

The visitors recovered quickly as Dombrandt freed himself from a driving maul to crash over, but Stormers regained the lead with a set-piece move from their own line-out and skipper Kitshoff dotted down for the game's third try in nine minutes.

Quins playmaker Marcus Smith barely touched the ball in the opening 20 minutes as Stormers exerted their dominance at the breakdown to limit his access to quick ball.

And, as the pitch began to cut up beneath the players' feet, the hosts kept the ball tight and rolled through the phases to test the Quins defence.

Fourie ran clear for his second to stretch the hosts' advantage after the interval, before Willemse scored the try of the game.

Seabelo Senatla caught Manie Libbok's cross-field kick and threw it back inside in one movement to the full-back, who maintained his balance despite Marchant's desperate shove to ground the ball in the corner with his body in mid-air.

Damian Willemse scores
Damian Willemse acrobatically dived over for Stormers' fourth try

The game was up when Engelbrecht scored from another rolling maul, but the inevitability of defeat appeared to release the shackles for the Premiership side, who began to play with a freedom their performance lacked for the first 70 minutes.

First Dombrandt got over out wide after a stunning Smith pass, before Esterhuizen ran through unopposed, then Marchant gathered the loose ball for an easy run-in score with the clock in the red.

Quins' wait for victory in a Champions Cup knockout game goes on, but Stormers join the Sharks as the second South African side in the last eight.

Teams

Stormers: Willemse; Hartzenberg, Nel, Du Plessis, Senatla; Libbok, Jantjies; Kitshoff (c), Dweba, Malherbe, Van Rhyn, Orie, Fourie, Dixon, Dayimani.

Replacements: Kotze, Harris, Fouche, Porter, Engelbrecht, Theunissen, De Wet, Blommetjies

Harlequins: David; Marchant, Northmore, Esterhuizen, Murley; Smith, Care (c); Marler, Walker, Louw, Lamb, Herbst, Kenningham, Evans, Dombrandt.

Replacements: Riley, Baxter, Collier, Hammond, Lawday, Gjaltema, Allan, Beard

Comments

Join the conversation

19 comments

  • Comment posted by 4QAll_Labour, today at 18:36

    Very average game for the majority.

  • Comment posted by Hal, today at 18:06

    The ref allowed an awful lot of sealing off rucks and slowing down the ball, I thought.

  • Comment posted by WindsorBloke, today at 17:46

    Quite why saffer sides are in a European competition still evades me. Presumably it’s the usual sell-out to television interests.

    • Reply posted by Alex, today at 18:08

      Alex replied:
      In short, because they are part of the Pro14.
      But yes, it seems a bit silly.
      They also have a big home advantage if visitors are coming from a different season.

  • Comment posted by carol brown, today at 17:40

    A bit frustrating for Quins. They made a lot of handling errors and looked a bit rattled from the off. Despite Ugo stating it was an electric game, I thought it was a bit stop-start. Not helped by some bizarre officiating.

    Still, the scrum was largely even which is impressive given the standard of the ⛈️ers FR.

    The ⛈️ers kept utilising the cross field kick very nicely. A good team to watch.

    • Reply posted by vvales, today at 17:52

      vvales replied:
      Disappointing for some to read that Quins were rattled from the off. The SA sides know which players have a fragile mindset. Congratulations to Stormers and Sharks on powerful performances.

  • Comment posted by vvales, today at 17:35

    Congratulations Stormers…. Result as expected. A good learning experience for Smith as he tries to make it with the big boys.

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 17:37

      SD replied:
      Yes when he was part of England side who hammered Wales it was too easy. Needs harder tests like this.

  • Comment posted by MartyW, today at 17:34

    Early display of Pace, Power & passing. Late response, too little too late.

  • Comment posted by s5ibpdem, today at 17:25

    Home advantage big plus in these transcontinental games.

  • Comment posted by sportsfan, today at 17:17

    Good solid home win

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 17:17

    Good come back by Quin's but not quite enough. At one point looked like a big defeat but they fought back well.

    • Reply posted by aint half hot, today at 17:26

      aint half hot replied:
      Grasping at straws there. They were well beaten.

