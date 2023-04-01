Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Tik Tok Women's Six Nations: Ireland v France Ireland (3) 3 Pen: O'Brien France (27) 53 Tries: Forlani, Boujard, Bourdon 2, Vernier 2; Sochat, Banet, Escudero Cons: Borgeois 2, Tremouliere 2

France shrugged off the blow of an early red card to notch nine tries in a thumping 53-3 Women's Six Nations win over struggling Ireland in Cork.

The five-time Grand Slam winners lost Annaelle Deshayes for a high tackle in the 21st minute but still had the bonus point wrapped up by half-time.

Scrum-half Pauline Bourdon scored two of France's five first-half tries.

Dannah O'Brien's first-half penalty was the sole score for Ireland, who had Meabh Deely sin-binned late on.

Ireland struggled to get a foothold in the game because of France's power, physicality and big-game experience as the visitors clinched their second straight victory of the tournament following their win in Italy last weekend.

Here were two teams at very different stages of their development with a smattering of rookie Irish players only at the start of their journey at international level.

Yet despite another heavy loss to follow last week's opening round 31-5 defeat by Wales, this was an improved display by Ireland.

They won early turnovers, slowed down French ball, had good maul defence and played with an aggression and intensity not seen in Cardiff seven days earlier.

They fronted up and fought to the end with a couple of late forays into France's 22 in a game that a young, inexperienced side can learn from.

Dorothy Wall and Nicola Fryday celebrate a turnover

Dannah O'Brien impressed at fly-half on her first Six Nations start and controlled Ireland's play with a good kicking game.

There was, however, a gulf between the teams and there was little Ireland could do about France's opening try in the eighth minute from Audrey Forlani, after a good break by Bourdon.

However Ireland will be disappointed with their defence for the visitors' second touchdown.

Wing Behan was bamboozled by Carla Arbez's kick which bounced kindly for Caroline Boujard who followed it up and crossed after 13 minutes to put France 10-0 up.

Ireland's best spell in the game came midway through the first half.

They went so close to scoring a try with big carries from captain Nicola Fryday, Dorothy Wall and Sam Monaghan but O'Brien got isolated in a ruck and got turned over.

France see red

Things still looked positive for Ireland when France were reduced to 14 players.

Referee Hollie Davidson showed no hesitation in showing Deshayes a red for a high, dangerous tackle on Deirbhile Nic A Bhaird.

From the resulting penalty, O'Brien nailed a long-range kick to put Ireland on the board trailing 10-3.

But that was as good as it got as France responded superbly to the red card. Poor defence led to a Bourdon try under the posts, making amends for her missed conversions earlier in the game.

Bourgeois took over the kicking duties and duly converted Bourdon's try.

O'Brien's clearance kick was then charged down by Bourdon who scored her second try to secure the bonus point after just 32 minutes.

Bourdon could have had a hat-trick before the interval but unselfishly passed outside to Gabrielle Vernier to put France 27-3 ahead.

France could be forgiven for switching off mentally with such a big half-time lead and they made some mistakes in the 10 minutes after half-time.

But it was only a matter of time before they added to their tally and after a good maul, hooker Agathe Sochat spun off the back of the pack to crash over.

Ireland struggled to cover the French width and one pass took out four Irish defenders allowing wing Cyrielle Banet to dot down in the corner for try number seven.

The French were still greedy for tries and Vernier and Charlotte Escudero added late scores for a talented French side that will hope to later challenge England's dominance in this Championship.

Ireland: Deely; Doyle, Dalton, Irwin, Behan; O'Brien, Scuffil-McCabe; Djougang,Jones, Haney; Fryday (capt), Monaghan; Wall, Moore, Nic a Bhaird.

Replacements: Nielson, McGrath, Buggy, O'Connor, Hogan, Swords, McGann, Delany.

France: Bourgeois; Banet, Menager, Vernier, Boujard; Arbez, Bourdon; Deshayes, Sochat, Joyeux; Feleu, Forlani; Berthoumieu, Gros, Escudero.

Replacements: Riffoneau, Lindelauf, Khalfaoui, Picut, Hermet, Chambon, Tremouliere, Dupouy.

Referee: Hollie Davidson (SRU)