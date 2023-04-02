Welsh club rugby results
Welsh club rugby results 1-2 April, 2023
Men's National Leagues
Results and fixtures for Indigo Group Welsh Premiership
Results and fixtures for Admiral National Leagues Division One: East, East Central, North, West Central & West
WRU women's finals
Cup final
Llandaff North 7-20 Pontyclun Falcons
Plate final
Whitland 38 - 34 Burry Port
Bowl final
Haverfordwest 20 - 17 CRC Caerdydd
WRU men's Championship Cup semi final
Neath 9 - 26 Pontypool
WRU Division 1 Cup semi finals
Newbridge 43 - 35 Ammanford
St Peters P - P Nant Conwy
Admiral Men's National Leagues
Division 2 East
Caerleon 5 - 71 Talywain
Caldicot P - P Ynysddu
Croesyceiliog P - P Pill Harriers
Cwmbran P - P Blackwood
Oakdale 5 - 67 Abergavenny
Division 2 East Central
Abercynon 26 - 10 Llantwit Fardre
Cilfynydd 26 - 20 Taffs Well
Cowbridge 18 - 41 Abercwmboi
Gilfach Goch 7 - 33 Caerphilly
Llantrisant 7 - 36 Llanishen
Treharris P - P Aberdare
Division 2 North
Mold 78 - 14 Bangor
Newtown P - P Abergele
Rhyl & District 24 - 15 Shotton Steel
Welshpool 21 - 14 Nant Conwy II
Wrexham 27 - 23 Colwyn Bay
Division 2 West Central
Aberavon Quins 17 - 7 Morriston
Builth Wells 20 - 10 Ystradgynlais
Maesteg Celtic P - P Pyle
Porthcawl 12 - 34 Heol y Cyw
Resolven P - P Bridgend Sports
Division 2 West
Burry Port P - P Milford Haven
Nantgaredig 22 - 19 Kidwelly
Pontarddulais 28 - 12 Loughor
Pontyberem 20 - 26 Mumbles
Tenby United 16 - 19 Carmarthen Athletic
Tycroes 35 - 5 Fishguard
Division 3 East
Blaina P - P Llanhilleth
Machen 17 - 59 Garndiffaith
RTB Ebbw Vale P - P Abertillery B G
Tredegar Ironsides P - P Abertysswg
Usk 25 - 22 Abercarn
Division 3 East Central
Canton 18 - 16 CR Cymry Caerdydd
Cardiff Quins 20 - 26 St Albans
Old Illtydians P - P Llanharan
Penarth 13 - 7 Pontyclun
Pentyrch P - P Fairwater
Tylorstown P - P Penygraig
Division 3 North East
COBRA II 24 - 12 Mold II
Dinbych II 5 - 39 Wrexham II
Flint 23 - 22 Ruthin II
Llanidloes P - P Bala II
Division 3 North West
Holyhead P - P Caernarfon II
Llandudno II P - P Pwllheli II
Llangefni II 7 - 41 Bro Ffestiniog
Rhyl & District II 0 - 75 Menai Bridge
Division 3 West Central
Aberavon Green Stars 104 - 0 Taibach
Abercrave 15 - 25 Swansea Uplands
Bryncoch 38 - 8 Cwmgors
Cwmafan 35 - 29 Tonmawr
Nantymoel P - P Baglan
Vardre P - P Cwmllynfell
Division 3 West A
Haverfordwest P - P Pembroke Dock Quins
Llangwm 12 - 42 Aberaeron
Llanybydder 19 - 51 Cardigan
Neyland 64 - 0 Tregaron
St Clears 15 - 13 Laugharne
Division 3 West B
Bynea 7 - 94 Llandeilo
Cefneithin 43 - 31 Betws
Llandybie 5 - 26 Amman United
Llangadog 0 - 10 Penygroes
New Dock Stars 37 - 21 Furnace United
Trimsaran 12 - 17 Tumble
Division 4 East
Bedwellty P - P New Tredegar
Chepstow P - P Whitehead
New Panteg 7 - 40 Nantyglo
Newport Saracens P - P Fleur De Lys
Division 4 East Central
Caerau Ely P - P Old Penarthians
Llandaff 38 - 5 Tonyrefail
Llandaff North 39 - 17 Gwernyfed
Treherbert 29 - 28 Llantwit Major
Wattstown 62 - 16 Cefn Coed
Division 4 West Central
Alltwen P - P Penlan
Briton Ferry P - P Glyncorrwg
Cefn Cribwr 17 - 26 Bryncethin
Neath Athletic 28 - 3 Crynant
Pontrhydyfen P - P Glais
Division 5 East
Beaufort 12 - 54 Hollybush
Brynithel 7 - 22 Bettws
Pontllanfraith P - P Crickhowell
Division 5 East Central
Cardiff Internationals 5 - 16 Brackla
Cardiff Saracens 24 - 12 Whitchurch
Hirwaun 3 - 25 Pontycymmer
Sully Sports 0 - 57 Ferndale
Tref y Clawdd P - P Ogmore Vale
Division 5 West Central
Banwen 10 - 6 Pontardawe
Cwmgwrach P - P Cwmtwrch
Fall Bay 56 - 27 Pantyffynnon
Rhigos 39 - 19 Seven Sisters
South Gower 38 - 10 Pontyates
Tonna 33 - 0 Penybanc
Division 6 East
Cwmcarn United 15 - 21 Old Tyleryan
Girling P - P Hartridge
Trefil 20 - 30 Magor
West Mon 5 - 17 Abersychan
Admiral Women's National Leagues
Championship
Llantwit Fardre P - P Senghenydd
East Wales
Cilfynydd Porth P - P Blackwood
Whitchurch 0 - 62 Old Penarthians
North Wales
Holyhead 0 - 29 Wrexham
West Wales
Morriston 43 - 28 Porthcawl