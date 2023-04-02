Close menu

Welsh club rugby results

Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Welsh rugby

Welsh club rugby results 1-2 April, 2023

Men's National Leagues

Results and fixtures for Indigo Group Welsh Premiership

Results and fixtures for Admiral National Leagues Division One: East, East Central, North, West Central & West

WRU women's finals

Cup final

Llandaff North 7-20 Pontyclun Falcons

Plate final

Whitland 38 - 34 Burry Port

Bowl final

Haverfordwest 20 - 17 CRC Caerdydd

WRU men's Championship Cup semi final

Neath 9 - 26 Pontypool

WRU Division 1 Cup semi finals

Newbridge 43 - 35 Ammanford

St Peters P - P Nant Conwy

Admiral Men's National Leagues

Division 2 East

Caerleon 5 - 71 Talywain

Caldicot P - P Ynysddu

Croesyceiliog P - P Pill Harriers

Cwmbran P - P Blackwood

Oakdale 5 - 67 Abergavenny

Division 2 East Central

Abercynon 26 - 10 Llantwit Fardre

Cilfynydd 26 - 20 Taffs Well

Cowbridge 18 - 41 Abercwmboi

Gilfach Goch 7 - 33 Caerphilly

Llantrisant 7 - 36 Llanishen

Treharris P - P Aberdare

Division 2 North

Mold 78 - 14 Bangor

Newtown P - P Abergele

Rhyl & District 24 - 15 Shotton Steel

Welshpool 21 - 14 Nant Conwy II

Wrexham 27 - 23 Colwyn Bay

Division 2 West Central

Aberavon Quins 17 - 7 Morriston

Builth Wells 20 - 10 Ystradgynlais

Maesteg Celtic P - P Pyle

Porthcawl 12 - 34 Heol y Cyw

Resolven P - P Bridgend Sports

Division 2 West

Burry Port P - P Milford Haven

Nantgaredig 22 - 19 Kidwelly

Pontarddulais 28 - 12 Loughor

Pontyberem 20 - 26 Mumbles

Tenby United 16 - 19 Carmarthen Athletic

Tycroes 35 - 5 Fishguard

Division 3 East

Blaina P - P Llanhilleth

Machen 17 - 59 Garndiffaith

RTB Ebbw Vale P - P Abertillery B G

Tredegar Ironsides P - P Abertysswg

Usk 25 - 22 Abercarn

Division 3 East Central

Canton 18 - 16 CR Cymry Caerdydd

Cardiff Quins 20 - 26 St Albans

Old Illtydians P - P Llanharan

Penarth 13 - 7 Pontyclun

Pentyrch P - P Fairwater

Tylorstown P - P Penygraig

Division 3 North East

COBRA II 24 - 12 Mold II

Dinbych II 5 - 39 Wrexham II

Flint 23 - 22 Ruthin II

Llanidloes P - P Bala II

Division 3 North West

Holyhead P - P Caernarfon II

Llandudno II P - P Pwllheli II

Llangefni II 7 - 41 Bro Ffestiniog

Rhyl & District II 0 - 75 Menai Bridge

Division 3 West Central

Aberavon Green Stars 104 - 0 Taibach

Abercrave 15 - 25 Swansea Uplands

Bryncoch 38 - 8 Cwmgors

Cwmafan 35 - 29 Tonmawr

Nantymoel P - P Baglan

Vardre P - P Cwmllynfell

Division 3 West A

Haverfordwest P - P Pembroke Dock Quins

Llangwm 12 - 42 Aberaeron

Llanybydder 19 - 51 Cardigan

Neyland 64 - 0 Tregaron

St Clears 15 - 13 Laugharne

Division 3 West B

Bynea 7 - 94 Llandeilo

Cefneithin 43 - 31 Betws

Llandybie 5 - 26 Amman United

Llangadog 0 - 10 Penygroes

New Dock Stars 37 - 21 Furnace United

Trimsaran 12 - 17 Tumble

Division 4 East

Bedwellty P - P New Tredegar

Chepstow P - P Whitehead

New Panteg 7 - 40 Nantyglo

Newport Saracens P - P Fleur De Lys

Division 4 East Central

Caerau Ely P - P Old Penarthians

Llandaff 38 - 5 Tonyrefail

Llandaff North 39 - 17 Gwernyfed

Treherbert 29 - 28 Llantwit Major

Wattstown 62 - 16 Cefn Coed

Division 4 West Central

Alltwen P - P Penlan

Briton Ferry P - P Glyncorrwg

Cefn Cribwr 17 - 26 Bryncethin

Neath Athletic 28 - 3 Crynant

Pontrhydyfen P - P Glais

Division 5 East

Beaufort 12 - 54 Hollybush

Brynithel 7 - 22 Bettws

Pontllanfraith P - P Crickhowell

Division 5 East Central

Cardiff Internationals 5 - 16 Brackla

Cardiff Saracens 24 - 12 Whitchurch

Hirwaun 3 - 25 Pontycymmer

Sully Sports 0 - 57 Ferndale

Tref y Clawdd P - P Ogmore Vale

Division 5 West Central

Banwen 10 - 6 Pontardawe

Cwmgwrach P - P Cwmtwrch

Fall Bay 56 - 27 Pantyffynnon

Rhigos 39 - 19 Seven Sisters

South Gower 38 - 10 Pontyates

Tonna 33 - 0 Penybanc

Division 6 East

Cwmcarn United 15 - 21 Old Tyleryan

Girling P - P Hartridge

Trefil 20 - 30 Magor

West Mon 5 - 17 Abersychan

Admiral Women's National Leagues

Championship

Llantwit Fardre P - P Senghenydd

East Wales

Cilfynydd Porth P - P Blackwood

Whitchurch 0 - 62 Old Penarthians

North Wales

Holyhead 0 - 29 Wrexham

West Wales

Morriston 43 - 28 Porthcawl

