Josh Adams has scored 24 tries in 35 matches for Cardiff and 20 tries in 49 games for Wales

Wales wing Josh Adams says he is going nowhere after being linked with a move away from Cardiff.

Adams, 27, scored two tries to help Cardiff defeat Sale 28-27 in the Challenge Cup last 16 match at the Arms Park and set up a quarter-final against Benetton next Saturday.

The British and Irish Lion has a long-term deal with Cardiff and says he will be there next season.

"I am going nowhere. I am with Cardiff and under contract," said Adams.

A new six-year financial deal has been signed between the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) and Wales' four regions.

Adams says the certainty has helped performances on the field with players now being able to sign new deals.

"It [contract uncertainty] is a lot less talked about now," said Adams.

"It was the main topic around the regions and the national squad and it was a distraction.

"The less it has been talked about the more we have been able to focus on games.

"I think you can see across the regions when we manage to block out things and things get sorted we can put in performances.

"I don't know who would have put money on us beating a Sale team like that, not many people.

"It just goes to show when you get things right and we come together that's the sort of result you can get."

The victory against Sale provided a fitting tribute for former Cardiff chairman and benefactor Peter Thomas who died aged 79 last week.

"The whole week has been pretty emotional for the club in general," said Adams.

"It was difficult to take the news when it came out. Without Peter and his generosity we would not have a Cardiff Rugby today.

"That was for him tonight and I am sure if he was there to watch it he would have been delighted to see how the boys fronted up and we showed what it meant to wear the Cardiff shirt so that was the most important thing."

The occasion also marked the potential last game at the Arms Park for some out of contract Cardiff players, if Dai Young's men do not set up a home Challenge Cup semi-final at the end of the month.

"That was mentioned as well," added Adams.

"We knew if we won our next fixture [against Benetton] was away so for some boys it could be their last run out to the Arms Park depending on semi-finals.

"There was a lot of different things rolled into one with Peter and boys maybe making their last appearances.

"There were a lot things we had to channel and I think we deserved the win.

"For large parts of the game we dominated. The determination and fight in this group is never in question.

"The crowd were fantastic and they played a part. That was more or less a full strength Sale and they are second in the English Premiership.

"I think we shocked them with how physical we were."

Adams has now scored 11 tries in his last nine games for Cardiff this season which is in contrast to his recent Wales record of one try in his last 10 internationals.

"When we play with a bit of freedom and a smile on our face that's when we play our best rugby," said Adams.

"We played some excellent stuff against Sale. I was lucky to get on the end of a couple of walk-ins but you have to be there.

"The pitch suits us and we have the players to play that sort of rugby. It's brilliant.

"This is the furthest I have ever got in a European competition. I am playing with a smile on my face and am super happy for us as a team we have managed to get into the quarter-final.

"We have picked up a bit of momentum. Next week will be a tough ask against a quality team but after Sale there is no reason we can't fancy ourselves."