Close menu

Heineken Champions Cup: Exeter Chiefs 33-33 Montpellier - Hosts win on try countback

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Unioncomments73

Tom Wyatt scores Exeter's third try against Montpellier
Tom Wyatt scored Exeter's third try against Montpellier
Heineken Champions Cup: Exeter v Montpellier
Exeter: (14 HT) 26 FT 33 AET
Tries: Sio, S Simmonds, Wyatt, Iosefa-Scott, Yeandle Cons: J Simmonds (4)
Montpellier: (15 HT) 26 FT 33 AET
Tries: Langdon, Rattez, Nouchi, Carbonel Pens: Garbisi (3) Cons: Garbisi (2)
Exeter win on try countback

Exeter reached the Champions Cup quarter-finals by scoring more tries than 14-man Montpellier in a thriller that finished 33-33 after extra time.

Joe Simmonds converted Jack Yeandle's try in the 100th minute to level the scores, with Chiefs having scored five tries to Montpellier's four.

The visitors had Zach Mercer sent off in the second half but Paolo Garbisi's penalty took the game into extra time.

Louis Carbonel's try put Montpellier ahead before Exeter's late heroics.

Chiefs, the 2020 champions, will host South African side Stormers at Sandy Park next weekend for a place in the last four.

The last-16 tie had started dramatically, with Montpellier losing hooker Brandon Paenga-Amosa to a leg injury in the third minute but his replacement Curtis Langdon scored the game's first try in the left corner soon after.

Exeter were soon further behind when Vincent Rattez crossed for Montpellier, but the hosts clawed their way back when prop Scott Sio went over for a converted try.

Chiefs took the lead when Joe Simmonds converted his brother Sam's try, and Exeter were in control until Garbisi landed a penalty to give the visitors a 15-14 advantage at half-time.

Montpellier seemed to have gone further ahead with a try from former Bath number eight Mercer early in the second half until it was ruled out for an infringement in the build-up.

Mercer, the Top 14 player of last season, was then dismissed for a shoulder-to-head tackle on Christ Tshiunza soon after, but Garbisi's second penalty extended Montpellier's lead.

However, Exeter hit back with tries from Tom Wyatt and Josh Iosefa-Scott putting them 26-18 in front, while Montpellier were frustrated by Thomas Darmon's score being disallowed for a knock-on.

Lenni Nouchi then went over near the corner flag, but Garbisi missed the difficult conversion to leave the game at 26-23 as the clock ticked past 80 minutes. But the Montpellier fly-half made amends with a 45-metre penalty that took the game into extra time.

Exeter were held up over the line late in the first added period, while Carbonel's penalty attempt from his own half went just under the bar, but the Montpellier replacement soon sliced through a gap for a converted try to make it 26-33.

But Exeter were not done, and Yeandle crossed just to the right of the posts with Joe Simmonds slotting the crucial kick to seal Chiefs' place in the last eight.

Line-ups

Exeter: Wyatt; Nowell (capt), Slade, O'Brien, Woodburn; J Simmonds, Becconsall; Sio, Frost, Street, Gray, Jenkins, Kirsten, Tshiunza, S Simmonds.

Replacements: Yeandle, Hepburn, Iosefa-Scott, Davis, Ewers, Cairns, Skinner, Hodge

Montpellier: Bouthier (capt); Lam, Darmon, Serfontein, Rattez; Garbisi, Reinach; Forletta, Paenga-Amosa, Thomas, Stooke, Duguid, Van Rensburg, Dakuwaqa, Mercer.

Replacements: Langdon, Lamositele, Haouas, Nouchi, Coly, Carbonel, Bridge, Tauleigne.

Referee: Andrew Brace (Wal)

Across the BBC bannerAcross the BBC footer

Comments

Join the conversation

73 comments

  • Comment posted by Harry , today at 17:02

    This is what we call home refereeing

  • Comment posted by Rt Hon Michael Taker, today at 16:55

    Vowel please Carol

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 16:52

    I'm not convinced how much further Exeter will go as they struggled against 14 and not team they were
    As an aside, wonder if they'll be HYS for Saracens Ospreys game seeing as home side won ...

  • Comment posted by phil, today at 16:49

    How boring both teams kicked to each other eight times on the trot how can they say exciting

  • Comment posted by vern, today at 16:45

    Fun game to watch. Incredible effort by both sets of players.

    Imho Montpellier a little unlucky the red wasn’t given as a yellow, we’ve seen plenty of that level that were given the lesser penalty. Would have been an amazing win had Montpellier pulled it off. But credit to Exeter, kept going & eked out the victory.

  • Comment posted by ignorance is bliss, today at 16:29

    Montpellier are not a top French side at present - sit in bottom half of league . Playing away from home with a questionable red card against them - Exeter rather fortunate to be awarded the win. Will get found out ( as will Leicester ) when they have to play the likes of a top side such as La Rochelle , Toulouse or Leinster .

    • Reply posted by bigm, today at 16:36

      bigm replied:
      You think Exeter are a top English side. Have you seen them play this season?

  • Comment posted by blues1959, today at 16:00

    Now that's what rugbys all about! Great game!

    • Reply posted by blues1959, today at 16:06

      blues1959 replied:
      Add to that, good to see a referee actually call foreward passes

  • Comment posted by Dave lewins , today at 15:58

    Regarding rugby players. The football premier league loves foreign players and says great for game if English players play in europe yet RFU still bars rugby players trying to improve their own game by playing in France and at same time welcomes Italian, French, Argentinan players amongst others into rugby premiership. Well done Exeter.

  • Comment posted by SammyG100, today at 15:57

    At the stadium, best chiefs performance I have ever witnessed ❤️

    • Reply posted by Olivier Bourassin, today at 16:17

      Olivier Bourassin replied:
      I didn't know Andrew Brace and Joy Neville were registered in Exeter, agree they put in a good shift then...

  • Comment posted by curlydave, today at 15:57

    Said years ago that too many rugby matches are determined by who referees, and its usually 80% of home teams who benefit And its getting worse.

  • Comment posted by Sussexfox, today at 15:56

    ps what happned to the penalty shoot out. Much better way of deciding the tie

  • Comment posted by Sussexfox, today at 15:55

    Just seen the Mercer "Red"

    Not even a penalty

    Rugby lsoing the plot completely

    • Reply posted by PMA, today at 16:03

      PMA replied:
      Guessing you might have taken a few too many unguarded blows to the head yourself.

  • Comment posted by carol brown, today at 15:53

    I only caught the backend of this game, but Montpellier definitely looked the better, fitter and more organised of the two.
    Exeter will be breathing a sigh of relief after this one.

    I was particularly impressed by Langdon, having soldiered through cramp for the past half hour and still getting about.

  • Comment posted by curlydave, today at 15:53

    When did the IRB bring in the rule that an English man must be sent off in every game?

    • Reply posted by socks appeal, today at 16:21

      socks appeal replied:
      They didn't , you just made it up

  • Comment posted by Olivier Bourassin, today at 15:50

    Just as Fats said,
    Ain't that a shame,
    but who's to blame ?
    The ref, the TMO, World Rugby ?
    At the moment, Ref + TMO can pretty much decide the end result with the help of the production team, who decides what to show and what not to show.
    The best team did not win today...

  • Comment posted by Miffsky, today at 15:50

    Try countback?! How ridiculous.

    • Reply posted by spinkbottle, today at 15:56

      spinkbottle replied:
      I was watching and had the impression from the ITV commentary that the home team won because the away team didn't. If that makes sense?
      I don't remember try count back being mentioned

  • Comment posted by jr, today at 15:49

    Montpellier were the better team with 14 men.

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 15:54

      SD replied:
      But lost crucially.

  • Comment posted by Blott, today at 15:49

    Cracking game of rugby, thoroughly enjoyed this one

    Mercer red card was harsh but ref has to abide by current laws….

  • Comment posted by Tims Toys, today at 15:48

    Bennetton would win the English league

    • Reply posted by SCJ, today at 15:53

      SCJ replied:
      No, no they wouldn't....

  • Comment posted by mrmjvc, today at 15:40

    If this weekend's results doesn't finally convince the RFU how far behind the Premiership is nothing will. The other 2 leagues are miles ahead of us. Exeter barely beat a 14 man team at home while Leicester only just knocked out a team 14th in the URC. Saracens currently losing to the 12th ranked side. English rugby is dying a slow death ☹

    • Reply posted by tz99-, today at 15:48

      tz99- replied:
      The results speak volumes. English premiership teams are just not good enough. Very hard to pinpoint when it all started going wrong. Can’t blame players for leaving in droves to play in France. Mercer would be mad to come back for anyone but Gloucester. At least Gloucester have pride in the shirt.

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Elsewhere on the BBC

Featured