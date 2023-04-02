Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Toulouse flanker Jack Willis and Sharks number six Siya Kolisi will face each other in the Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final

After a weekend of pulsating ties, the identity of this year's European Champions Cup quarter-finalists are now known.

Previous winners Leicester, Exeter and Saracens are among the sides in the last eight, but which key battles will define the four games?

BBC Sport looks at the big head-to-head battle in each of the four ties:

Friday 7 April: Leinster v Leicester (20:00 BST)

Saturday 8 April: Toulouse v Sharks (15:00 BST)

Saturday 8 April: Exeter Chiefs v Stormers (17:30 BST)

Sunday 9 April: La Rochelle v Saracens (15:00 BST)

Leinster v Leicester - Byrne v Pollard

Leinster are targeting a record-equalling fifth star on their famous blue jersey but they are going to have to do it without injured talisman Johnny Sexton.

Talented fly-half Ross Byrne filled the void with an inspired kicking display in Leinster's win over Ulster in the round of 16.

Byrne scored 15 points from the tee as Leinster beat their fellow Irish province Ulster 30-15 to book a last-eight home tie with English champions Leicester.

Ross Byrne kicked half of Leinster's points in the win over Ulster

If Ireland's Byrne is the challenger, hoping to prove himself as Sexton's permanent successor for club and country, opposite number Handre Pollard is the experienced veteran who has seen and done just about everything in the game.

South Africa's World Cup winner will lead the Tigers attack from fly-half and his distribution and game management has been influential in Leicester's recovery from a poor start to the season.

Despite the soggy conditions in the East Midlands during the 16-6 win over Edinburgh, the 29-year-old threw a no-look pass deep inside his own half to start a flowing Tigers attack. Expect more of the same in Dublin.

Toulouse v Sharks - Willis v Kolisi

England flanker Jack Willis has recovered from career-threatening knee injuries and the collapse of boyhood club Wasps to return to the biggest stage with European giants Toulouse.

The number six is tenacious in the tackle and tirelessly covers ground for a side littered with French internationals, but he also has plenty of skill in attack.

His deft hands fed Thibaud Flament for his initial break in Toulouse's fourth try in the 33-9 win over the Bulls.

Siya Kolisi chases down Munster's Calvin Nash

His opposite number in the quarter-final is the man who will be looking to retain the Webb Ellis Cup in France later this year.

Siya Kolisi is a trailblazing South Africa captain, known for his ball-carrying and dynamism in the loose as well as his power in defence and inspirational leadership.

After the Sharks scored 50 points against Munster, Willis will have to be at the top of his game to prevent Kolisi from exposing Toulouse's frailties around the fringes.

Exeter v Stormers - Hogg/Wyatt v Willemse

Perhaps the least clear-cut of the key individual battles in our selection.

Having announced his forthcoming retirement from the game after the World Cup, this season's Champions Cup is set to be Stuart Hogg's last chance at adding another European title to his list of honours.

Hogg, who won the competition with Exeter in 2020, had to miss Scotland's final Six Nations game over Italy with an ankle injury last month and was part of BT Sport's punditry team for the Chiefs' extra time 33-33 win over Montpellier, clinched courtesy of the hosts scoring more tries.

If fit, one of the most exciting full-backs in the history of the game is likely to be selected, but Tom Wyatt proved himself to be a worthy replacement if Hogg remains unavailable.

Wyatt, in his first European game for the club, scored an important try by latching onto a Sam Simmonds pass before snaking his way to the line with speed and guile.

Stormers number 15 Damian Willemse scored one of the tries of the round as the Springbok remained in play despite a desperate shove from Joe Marchant, before diving to ground the ball with his body in mid-air in the 32-28 victory over Harlequins.

Whoever plays for the hosts, it will certainly be a contest of incisive running and athleticism.

Damian Willemse scored a try in the corner against Harlequins with an acrobatic finish

La Rochelle v Saracens - Thomas v Malins

Teddy Thomas and Max Malins are devastating finishers.

Both wingers scored two tries each for their respective sides in the round of 16.

La Rochelle's Frenchman Thomas showed his instincts to wrest the ball from Gloucester hands to open his account before denying the visitors a famous upset with a powerful finish late on in the 29-26 win.

Malins, in his final season at Saracens before joining Bristol, was equally crucial in the Premiership leaders' 35-20 comeback victory over Ospreys.

Max Malins scored a try in each half as Saracens beat Ospreys

He had enough momentum after being brought down short of the line to stretch his arm and ground the ball on the whitewash for the first, before restoring parity for his side by latching onto Andy Christie's pass back inside.

Two men in their pomp, but who will have the biggest say when the three-time winners travel to France to take on the defending champions?