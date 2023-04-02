Tiktok Women's Six Nations 2023 - Wales v England Venue: Cardiff Arms Park Date: Saturday, 15 April Kick-off: 14.15 BST Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two, iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app; listen on BBC Radio 5 Live; text commentary on BBC Sport website.

After two rounds of matches, the 2023 Women's Six Nations championship is split down the middle.

England, Wales and France have won two from two - the first two with bonus-point wins in both - while Italy, Scotland and Ireland suffered back-to-back defeats.

Heading into the first fallow week of the 2023 competition, all six teams have plenty to ponder before the tournament resumes in a fortnight.

Here's what they will have learned - and what there is to look forward to with three games remaining.

France building to England showdown

After missing out on a bonus point in their opening win at Italy, France roared back with a 53-3 win away to Ireland despite having Annaelle Deshayes sent off in the first half.

It puts them back on track as they try to stop England winning a fifth successive Six Nations crown, with the two sides facing off at Twickenham in the final round of fixtures.

England announced last week that sales for that match against France have already surpassed the world record of 42,759 for a women's game.

Ireland woes continue

Beaten 31-5 by Wales in week one, Ireland followed up with a woeful performance at home to France, and sit bottom of the table on points difference.

Former Scotland international Heather Lockhart expects an improvement in the latter stages of the competition from Ireland, whose visit to second-bottom Italy on 15 April now takes on added importance.

"I'm not sure where Ireland are at," she told the BBC's Rugby Union Weekly podcast.

"Last week, I was quite impressed with how they came back in the second half against Wales, but here France just wanted far more than they got last week, and they were determined to right that wrong even with 14.

"They've talked up how they are the fighting Irish, and I expect more as the championship goes on."

Wales face ultimate test

Into their second year of professionalism, Wales have enjoyed a very encouraging start and came out on top in a thrilling match away to Scotland, winning 34-22.

However, hosting World Cup finalists England next up at Cardiff Arms Park represents their biggest test yet - but it is one they can pass if they are prepared to get down and dirty against the Red Roses.

"Wales still have that old school niggle which you don't get from the likes of Scotland," former England international Katy Daley-McLean told Rugby Union Weekly.

"With Wales, you have the girls who enjoy that battle. For England, Marlie Packer will have to lead with a clear head because Wales will want to get into her and wind her up. We will see a lot of what the likes of Holly Aitchison, if she plays, are made of."

Aitchison shines for England

Speaking of England's number 10, she was at the heart of much of England's good play against Italy as they won 68-5 at Franklin's Gardens.

While Aitchison struggled with kicking from the tee - converting just one of six first-half tries before passing on duties after the break - her kicking from hands in Northampton was near perfect, and set up many of England's best chances from open play.

Goal kicking is an all-round issue for England - of the 12 tries against Italy, only three were converted, to go with just four from 10 against Scotland in the opening match.

Women's Six Nations: Abby Dow and Jess Breach star in England's 12 try victory

Italy improve despite heavy loss

On the surface, it looks counter-intuitive to say that a side who have lost two games with a combined points difference of -73 is on the up - yet there is room for positivity with Italy.

Having pushed France close last week, they produced some good rugby against England before being eventually outclassed - and unlike in their 74-0 defeat last season, managed to get on the scoreboard.

Having got the two Six Nations powerhouses out of the way, Italy will now look to build on a first World Cup quarter-final with a strong second half of this championship.

"Even though England eventually pulled away as they are a stronger and more powerful side, the fact is this is an improved Italy performance from where they were," former England hooker Brian Moore said on BBC Two.

Scotland facing three straight defeats

On the flip side, Scotland must travel to France next. After a heavy loss to England and a close-run defeat at home to Wales, they are staring at the possibility of zero points from three matches.

Against Wales, they could not capitalise on Kerin Lake being sent to the sin-bin shortly before half-time, with the visitors instead extending their 12-10 lead at the interval and never allowing the Scots to catch up.

"It was on Scotland that they didn't score before half-time with Wales having a player down," former Wales international Philippa Tuttiett told Rugby Union Weekly. "It was there for the taking.

"In the second half, Wales started so well. That 20-minute block was the game there.

"Scotland troubled Wales at the breakdown in the first half, but it fell away in the second. They made 100 tackles more than Wales - that will take a toll on your fitness."