Hawkins played in four of Wales' matches during the Six Nations campaign this year

Exeter have signed Welsh international back Joe Hawkins on a "long-term deal" from United Championship side Ospreys for the 2023-24 season.

The highly rated 20-year-old centre has been capped five times since making his debut in November last year.

Yet the move means Hawkins falls short of the eligibility change recently brought in by the Welsh Rugby Union.

Those playing outside of Wales are now required to have 25 caps to represent their country.

Barring any caveats, that would make Hawkins ineligible for the World Cup later this year.

Hawkins graduated through the Ospreys academy, making the first of his 28 appearances for the club aged 18.

"I'm really excited about the move," Hawkins said in a club statement external-link .

"Over the years the Chiefs have been known for bringing through youngsters and giving them their chance on the biggest stages. I want to be part of that and I want to try and take the club onwards and upwards."

Hawkins will become part of a growing Welsh contingent of players at Exeter, alongside Oli Burrows, Dafydd Jenkins, Dan John and Christ Tshiunza, all of whom he has played with before.

In February, Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter said that there was "no truth" in the rumours that the club were interested in signing Hawkins.

However, following the announcement Baxter said he was a player that they have had a "close eye on for some time".

"We're delighted to have Joe signed on for next season and beyond," he added.

"He was someone I spotted when we were looking at footage of Daf and a few of the other Welsh Under-20s.

"We do have players moving on at the end of this season, so it was important that we looked at the areas we needed to fill and that we brought in the right players.

"Joe, I think, ticks pretty much every box that we look for in a player and I've no doubt he's going to be a great addition to the squad."

Exeter have also signed forward Ethan Roots from Ospreys for next season.

The 25-year-old New Zealand back-rower joined the Welsh side in 2021 from Crusaders and has made 14 appearances for the team so far this season.

"His all-round game is high numbers, so he's on the move, good clear-outs, good defence, good carrying game - and with bits of improvement and tweaks, I can see him making even more progress," Baxter said.