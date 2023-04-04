Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Aaron Morris has only made two appearances for Harlequins this season, and has not featured since the European Champions Cup defeat by Racing 92 in January

Harlequins back Aaron Morris will retire at the end of the season following an injury-hit past two seasons with the Premiership club.

The 28-year-old has scored 45 points in 69 outings for Quins since his switch from Saracens in 2016.

"I have battled with multiple serious injuries, bringing both physical and emotional pain," he said in a statement on the club website. external-link

"It is time for me to find the joy that rugby once gave me in something else."

Morris, who has played on despite a degenerative Achilles injury and recently had surgery on a hamstring tear, described the past two campaigns as "incredibly challenging".

He was part of the Harlequins squad which won the Premiership title in 2020-21 - although he missed the final victory over Exeter through injury - and has only made one league appearance for the south-west London club since then.

Morris was also a member of England's Junior World Championship-winning side in 2014.

"I have not achieved what I had hoped in the game and that tinges my decision with regret," Morris added in a post on Twitter. external-link

"But, at the same time, I have enjoyed a career beyond anything I could have imagined. I finish at 28 as a Premiership winner and a junior world champion.

"This sport has given me days I will never forget."