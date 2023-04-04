Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

The previous record of 4,962 was set in the Six Nations opener against Ireland

TikTok Women's Six Nations 2023 - Wales v England Venue: Cardiff Arms Park Date: Saturday, 15 April Kick-off: 14.15 BST Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two, iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app; listen on BBC Radio 5 Live; text commentary on BBC Sport website.

Wales will face England in the Women's Six Nations in front of a record sell-out home crowd.

More than 8,000 tickets have been sold for the game between the top two sides in this year's championship at Cardiff Arms Park on Saturday, 15 April.

Wales have already seen a record crowd this tournament when 4,962 turned up for the opener against Ireland.

Head coach Ioan Cunningham said the crowd size shows how the team "has caught the public's imagination".

He added: "To know we have got another record crowd for England's visit to the Arms Park is a credit to how the players, coaches and staff have all performed.

"The Welsh rugby public appreciate the journey this team is on.

"To break that record for our second home game for England demonstrates how this team has inspired the nation."

Both sides are unbeaten following the opening two rounds of the Six Nations.

Wales backed up their 31-5 victory over Ireland with a 34-22 win against Scotland in Edinburgh.

Defending champions England top the table ahead of Wales on points difference after emphatic wins over Scotland (58-7) and Italy (68-5).

Cunningham added: "We know England will be a huge challenge for us, they have been the benchmark team and dominated this tournament for so long, and we are under no illusions of the task ahead of us.

"But knowing we have the backing of he Welsh supporters and that they appreciate how hard we have worked to be two from two shows we are heading in the right direction."