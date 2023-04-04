Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

New Welsh Rugby Union interim performance director Huw Bevan is a former Cardiff and Bridgend hooker

The Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) has appointed Huw Bevan as its interim performance director.

Bevan replaces Nigel Walker, who became interim chief executive in January 2023 following the resignation of Steve Phillips.

Bevan will join from USA Rugby, where he has been employed since 2018.

"This is a great opportunity to work within Wales, for my home nation and have a positive impact on the business," said Bevan.

"The way the women's game is developing, it's an exciting time to come in.

"There are some issues and lots to do but I've never been one to run away from a challenge.

"I've had a range of experiences in a wide variety of positions, and I will be able to bring the skills and competencies required to help me be effective in this role.

"The existing relationships I have with many people across the Welsh rugby community will be important.

"I will look to expand those relationships and build new ones that will help us be successful."

Bevan was Cardiff's fitness coach between 1997 and 1999 and was head of strength and conditioning at Ospreys between 2003 and 2008.

He joined Dragons as high performance manager in 2014 and went on to become head of rugby operations.

After joining USA Rugby in 2018 as strength and conditioning coach with the senior side, Bevan was appointed head of high performance in 2020, meaning he led and managed all rugby programmes.

In 2021, Bevan was promoted to director of performance before taking on the role of interim general manager of USA Rugby in January 2023.

Bevan has also held senior positions in cricket, first with Glamorgan - between 2002 and 2006 - and then the England and Wales Cricket Board.

He graduated to become the England team's strength and conditioning coach from 2009 to 2014, a period when England's men celebrated three Ashes series wins and were ICC World T20 winners.

"Huw is an experienced and talented performance director with an intimate knowledge of the Welsh rugby landscape but also an impressive background in performance sport outside of rugby and a variety of different roles around the globe," said Walker.

"This wealth of experience will be an asset to all quarters of Welsh rugby and we are delighted to welcome Huw back home to Wales."