Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Leigh Halfpenny played in two of Wales' Six Nations matches having last featured for Scarlets against Bayonne in the Challenge Cup pool stages

European Challenge Cup quarter-final: Scarlets v Clermont Auvergne Venue: Parc y Scarlets Date: Friday 7 April April Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Wales FM/DAB in south west Wales, the BBC Sport website and app

Wales full-back Leigh Halfpenny returns to the Scarlets side for the Challenge Cup quarter-final against Clermont Auvergne in Llanelli.

Halfpenny replaces Tom Rogers in the only change to the starting side that defeated Brive 19-7 last weekend.

Fly-half Sam Costelow has been passed fit after coming off against Brive with a dead leg.

Dan Jones comes in for Rhys Patchell on the replacements bench.

Clermont arrive in Llanelli having made three changes from the side that defeated Bristol last weekend with wing Alvereti Raka, scrum-half Baptiste Jauneau and lock Paul Jedrasiak starting.

"It will be a great occasion," said Scarlets head coach Dwayne Peel.

"Clermont have a massive history in European rugby and have some quality, star names.

"That is what it is all about, a big team, a big crowd, it is a challenge we are all excited about."

Scarlets: Leigh Halfpenny; Steff Evans, Joe Roberts, Johnny Williams, Ryan Conbeer; Sam Costelow, Gareth Davies; Kemsley Mathias, Ken Owens, Javan Sebastian, Vaea Fifita, Sam Lousi, Aaron Shingler, Josh Macleod (capt), Sione Kalamafoni.

Replacements: Shaun Evans, Wyn Jones, Sam Wainwright, Morgan Jones, Carwyn Tuipulotu, Kieran Hardy, Dan Jones, Ioan Nicholas.

Clermont: Alex Newsome; Damian Penaud, Irae Simone, George Moala, Alivereti Raka; Anthony Belleau, Baptiste Jauneau; Etienne Falgoux, Etienne Fourcade, Cristian Ojovan, Thibaud Lanen, Paul Jedrasiak, Killian Tixeront, Lucas Dessaigne, Fritz Lee (capt).

Replacements: Jean-Maxence Jules-Rosette, Giorgi Beria, Rabah Slimani, Edward Annandale, Jacobus Van Tonder, Sébastien Bézy, Jules Plisson, Bautista Delguy,

Referee: Wayne Barnes (England)

Assistant referees: Adam Leal & Sara Cox (England)

TMO: Andrew Jackson (England).