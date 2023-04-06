Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Rhys Priestland has played 56 internationals for Wales

European Challenge Cup quarter-final: Benetton v Cardiff Venue: Stadio Comunale di Monigo Date: Saturday, 8 April Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Wales FM/DAB in south east Wales, the BBC Sport website and app

Cardiff director of rugby Dai Young admits his side are in the market for a fly-half as he comes to terms with losing Wales duo Jarrod Evans and Rhys Priestland at the end of the season.

Evans, 26, is set to move to Harlequins, while 36-year-old Priestland is considering retiring.

However Young is confident Ben Thomas will stay at the Arms Park.

"We are certainly in the market looking at 10s that we would bring in next season," said Young.

There are understood to be at least two Wales fly-halves out of contract with Rhys Patchell and Sam Davies set to leave Scarlets and Dragons respectively.

When asked whether Cardiff were interested in Patchell, who left Cardiff to join Scarlets, Young replied: "He's a quality player, nobody is going to doubt that.

"It would be wrong of me to go down that path (talking about other team's players) but without a shadow of a doubt he's a quality player."

Priestland, capped 56 times, has been in outstanding form for Cardiff this season but Young admits he will not have another season at the Arms Park.

"We don't really want to talk too much about individual contracts but Rhys has made it pretty clear his plan is to retire unless he gets an offer that he can't refuse," said Young.

"We are not in a position to make those offers. Rhys is looking at life after rugby at this moment in time unless something came up, more overseas rather than here in Wales."

Priestland was named player-of-the-match in the Challenge Cup win over Sale last week that has set up a quarter-final in Italy against Benetton on Saturday.

He starred at full-back as he dovetailed expertly with fly-half Evans who is a major injury concern ahead of Benetton.

"Rhys has been excellent for us," added Young.

"He would rather be playing fly-half and we are aware of that but the combination between him and Jarrod has been excellent.

"He has that calmness the boys enjoy, he knows the game inside out so he can change things on the field and you can't buy that experience.

"He has been a fantastic signing for us and in the big games he really stands up and brings out the best in players.

"Jarrod had another fantastic game against Sale and the way him and Rhys worked together was outstanding."

Cardiff are negotiating with players over new contracts with the region expected to lose players following the reduction in player salaries and squad sizes.

"Hopefully in the next week to 10 days we can announce some guys who have re-committed to us and there are some guys who will be moving on," said Young.

The playing budget for each Welsh region will be reduced to £5.2m for the 2023-24 season with a further decline to a salary cap of £4.5m for the following campaign.

Young admits running a squad on that budget in the 2024-25 season will be very challenging and hopes that figure is somehow increased.

"We are all coming down a big chunk next season but none of us are getting anywhere near £4.5m in this transition season," said Young.

"It would be difficult for us to get there. To physically get there and maintain a team that's competitive is a real stretch.

"We are all keeping our fingers crossed that it doesn't materialise, because if that is something we get to, then we'll have problems again."