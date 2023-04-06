Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Garry Ringrose will start at outside centre for Leinster, while Mike Brown returns at full-back for Leicester

Heineken Champions Cup: Leinster v Leicester Tigers Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Friday 7 April Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

Leinster make two changes to their side for Friday's Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final with Leicester Tigers at Aviva Stadium.

Garry Ringrose replaces Jordan Larmour at outside centre and Caelan Doris is in for Josh van der Flier at flanker.

Leicester make four changes as Jasper Wiese earns a start after impressing in the win over Edinburgh.

Mike Brown returns at full-back and Dan Kelly is at inside centre, while Joe Heyes starts at prop in Dublin.

In a rejigged back three, Brown's return to the starting XV means England's Freddie Steward moves to the wing and Harry Potter is named at 13.

Wiese is rewarded for his try-scoring man-of-the-match display from the bench against Edinburgh with a start over Olly Cracknell at number eight.

Heyes replaces veteran prop Dan Cole and Kelly comes in for Jimmy Gopperth, who drops to the bench.

Leinster beat Leicester 14-23 in the quarter-finals at Mattioli Woods Welford Road last season before losing to La Rochelle in the final.

Leicester head coach Richard Wigglesworth said: "Leinster are a world-class side, with something like 30 Test-capped players providing depth that is the envy of clubs all over the globe.

"They are a team who move the ball brilliantly and that comes on the back of the incredible cohesion they have as players.

"This is a group of players that have spent almost their entire lives, let alone professional careers, playing together through the Irish system, from school to Leinster and then even on the international stage for Ireland, where they dominate that squad.

"We know the challenge that is ahead of us and that excites us. We want to play the big games, be a part of the big moments together."

Leinster are chasing a record-equalling fifth Champions Cup to move level with Toulouse as the most successful side in the history of the competition.

Teams

Leinster: Keenan; O'Brien, Ringrose, Henshaw, Lowe; R Byrne, Gibson-Park; Porter, Sheehan, Furlong, Molony, Ryan (c), Baird, Doris, Conan.

Replacements: McKee, Healy, Ala'alatoa, Jenkins, Penny, McGrath, H Byrne, Frawley

Leicester: Brown; Watson, Potter, Kelly, Steward; Pollard, Van Poortvliet; Cronin, Montoya (c), Heyes, Martin, Henderson, Liebenberg, Reffell, Wiese.

Replacements: Clare, West, Cole, Snyman, Cracknell, Wolstenholme, Atkinson, Gopperth.