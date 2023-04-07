Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Jarrod Evans will leave Cardiff at the end of the season and is set to join Harlequins

European Challenge Cup quarter-final: Benetton v Cardiff Venue: Stadio Comunale di Monigo Date: Saturday, 8 April Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Wales FM/DAB in south east Wales, the BBC Sport website and app

Fly-half Jarrod Evans will miss the European Challenge Cup quarter-final trip to face Benetton after failing a fitness test.

Evans picked up an injury in the 28-27 win over Sale so Rhys Priestland moves from full-back with Ben Thomas taking over the number 15 jersey.

Flanker Thomas Young starts with captain Josh Turnbull moving to the second row to partner Teddy Williams.

Lock Lopeti Timani is fit to be named among the replacements.

Saturday's encounter will also see Kristian Dacey become the latest member of the 200 club. The hooker, who is named on the bench, joins Taufa'ao Filise and Lloyd Williams as the only players to hit the appearance milestone in the regional era.

A semi-final clash with either Lyon or Toulon awaits the winner of Saturday's clash in Treviso.

Cardiff are looking to win the Challenge Cup for a third time while Benetton have reached this stage only once before, losing in the quarter-final 31-25 at Montpellier two years ago.

The Italian side beat Connacht 41-19 in the round of 16 last weekend at the Stadio Comunale di Monigo, after finishing second in Pool B.

Like Cardiff, they won three of their pool games, but the Welsh region came third in Pool A before their dramatic 28-27 home victory last weekend over Gallagher Premiership title challengers Sale.

Benetton: Rhyno Smith; Edoardo Padovani, Nacho Brex, Tommaso Menoncello, Marcus Watson; Jacob Umaga, Dewaldt Duvenage (capt); Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, Giacomo Nicotera, Tiziano Pasquali, Niccolò Cannone, Federico Ruzza, Sebastian Negri, Michele Lamaro, Henry Stowers.

Replacements: Siua Maile, Thomas Gallo, Filippo Alongi, Riccardo Favretto, Manuel Zuliani, Lorenzo Cannone, Alessandro Garbisi, Tomas Albornoz.

Cardiff: Ben Thomas; Owen Lane, Mason Grady, Max Llewellyn, Josh Adams; Rhys Priestland, Tomos Williams; Corey Domachowski, Liam Belcher, Keiron Assiratti, Josh Turnbull (capt), Teddy Williams, James Botham, Thomas Young, Taulupe Faletau.

Replacements: Kristian Dacey, Rhys Carré, Will Davies-King, Seb Davies, Lopeti Timani, James Ratti, Lloyd Williams, Jason Harries.

Referee: Luke Pearce (England)

Assistant referees: Anthony Woodthorpe & Jack Makepeace (England)

TMO: Stuart Terheege (England)