Jacob Stockdale celebrates scoring a try for Ulster with John Cooney

Jacob Stockdale and John Cooney have signed new contracts with Ulster, keeping them at the club until 2025.

Versatile Ireland back Stockdale made his Ulster debut in 2016 and has chalked up 97 appearances for the province.

"We have big ambitions as a squad, and I look forward to the next couple of years together," said the 27-year-old

Cooney joined Ulster in 2017 after the scrum-half had spells with Leinster and Connacht.

Securing the futures of two key players is a major boost for the Kingspan Stadium side.

Cooney has racked up 959 points for Ulster and is currently the club's leading points-scorer in the United Rugby Championship this season.

He has signed a new contract after considering a switch of international allegiance from Ireland to Scotland.

"When we're playing a match, there will be countless fans who are away and on their holidays, but their day will revolve around which Irish pub they can go to watch us play," he said.

"That's insane. How can I not give 100% all the time. That's how important this club is to our people. That's special"

Stockdale, who was previously on an IRFU playing contract, is back in action after being ruled out of the majority of last season because of long-term injury.

The 2018 Six Nations player of the tournament was included in Ireland's Grand Slam winning squad this year.

"I'm excited for the seasons ahead, and to continue to be a part of a great team of players and support staff." he added.

Earlier this week, Ulster announced new deals for several players, including out-half Jake Flannery, Angus Curtis and Luke Marshall.

Andrew Warwick, David McCann, Ben Moxham, Eric O'Sullivan, Greg Jones, Shea O'Brien, John Andrew, Callum Reid and Aaron Sexton also committed their futures to the club.