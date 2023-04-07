Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Pyrgos signed for Edinburgh in the summer of 2018 having spent eight years at Glasgow Warriors

Four Scotland internationals are among 13 senior players set to leave Edinburgh at the end of the season.

Winger Damien Hoyland, stand-off Jaco van der Walt, scrum-half Henry Pyrgos and flanker Nick Haining will all exit.

Winger Jack Blain and centre Cammy Hutchison will also move on, as will full-back Henry Immelman, who agreed a move to the Bulls earlier this season.

Lee-Roy Atalifo, Harrison Courtney, Pierce Phillips, Jamie Jack, Bruce Houston and Nick Auterac will exit too.

Pyrgos has represented his country 28 times since 2012 while Haining has played 11 times, as recently as last year.

Van der Walt was selected twice for Scotland in 2020 while Hoyland, who made his debut in 2015 against Italy and his first start the following year, has four caps.

"This is never an easy time of the season. Every player has given their all to the jersey and we can't thank them enough for their commitment and attitude when representing this club," said head coach Mike Blair, who will also leave this summer.

"Damien is a club centurion; a player who epitomises what it means to play for Edinburgh, while the likes of Jaco and Henry have both given so much to the club during their time in the capital.

"Those guys are just to name a few. Every player departing has worn the jersey with pride and that's all we can ever ask. It's been an absolute pleasure coaching them."

Edinburgh appointed former Sale director of rugby Steve Diamond as their "lead rugby consultant" until the end of this season following Blair's decision to step down.

Scotland hooker Ewan Ashman agreed on Thursday to join Edinburgh from Sale Sharks this summer on a four-year deal.

Ashman became the second Scotland player to agree to join Edinburgh this week after scrum-half Scott Steele signalled his intention to sign when he leaves Harlequins in the summer.

Dan Gamble (prop), Rudi Brown (back row), Matt Russell (stand-off) and Ben Evans (wing) will all also leave the Edinburgh Academy this summer.