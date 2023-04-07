Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Nick Isiekwe replaces the injured Andy Christie at flanker for Saracens against La Rochelle

Heineken Champions Cup: La Rochelle v Saracens Venue: Stade Marcel-Deflandre, La Rochelle Date: Sunday 9 April Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

Saracens make one change to the side that beat Ospreys for their Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final with La Rochelle.

Flanker Nick Isiekwe replaces the injured Andy Christie, who broke his arm in the last-16 victory.

Scrum-half Ivan van Zyl will make his 50th club appearance, while lock Callum Hunter-Hill returns from injury to be named on the bench.

Holders La Rochelle make two changes to their starting XV.

Wing Teddy Thomas drops to the bench despite scoring two tries, including a late winner, against Gloucester in the last round.

He is replaced by Ulupano Seuteni, who is named at outside centre, with Raymond Rhule moving from 13 to wing.

Reda Wardi starts at prop, with Joel Sclavi dropping to the bench.

Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall says the three-time Champions Cup winners face one of the biggest tests in club rugby.

"It's a huge challenge, going to a place we've never been and one of the most atmospheric stadiums in European rugby," he said.

"It's the home of the reigning champions, who have been in back-to-back finals, so that tells you a lot about them as a team.

"They are packed full of superb players and are well coached, but this is the kind of challenge that our group relishes and embraces.

"All parts of your game have to be incredibly strong. We have all seen how strong their set-piece can be so up front will be hugely important. They are a serious threat to the breakdown so the fundamentals need to be in place for us."

Teams

La Rochelle: Dulin; Rhule, Seuteni, Danty, Favre; Hastoy, Kerr-Barlow; Wardi, Bourgarit, Atonio, Lavault, Skelton, Dillane, Botia, Alldritt (c).

Replacements: Lespiaucq, Thompson-Stringer, Sclavi, Sazy, Tanga, Boudehent, Berjon, Thomas.

Saracens: Goode; Malins, Lozowski, Tompkins, Maitland; Farrell (c), Ivan Zyl; M Vunipola, George, Riccioni, Itoje, Tizard, Isiekwe, Earl, B Vunipola.

Replacements: Woolstencroft, Mawi, Judge, Hunter-Hill, Wray, A Davies, Taylor, Lewington.